University library earns attention for its FAQs post on social media

A social media post from a university library caught the attention of Filipinos for how it answered some commonly asked questions.

The main library of the University of the Philippines Diliman on Wednesday, September 13 posted three questions and answers for its visitors and guests, namely the following:

Can I sleep in the library?

– Yes! You can rest here in-between classes, we will wake you if you’re snoring or closing time.

Do you have baggage counters?

– We have in some college libs [libraries] like Stat and EnggLib 1.

Can I sleep [at] the baggage counter?

– …Only if you fit inside.

The post was accompanied by a picture of two cats lying inside a baggage counter on its lower level.

The post amused Filipinos, garnering 333 “love” reactions, 166 laughing reactions, 55 care reactions and 35 likes on Facebook so far.

It has also amassed 737 likes and 127 quotes on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

Some of the comments read:

“Dun tayo sa library na pwede ka umidlip,” an online user wrote with a face-holding-back-tears emoji.

“Sana all pwede matulog sa library,” another user commented with a tears-of-happiness emoticon.

“Absolutely love the animals at the library,” wrote a different Pinoy.

UP Diliman’s main library has been operational for over 70 years.

It is the repository for thousands of volumes of books, periodicals, thesis and dissertations and art and multimedia files.

Apart from reading materials, the library is also a place where students and other visitors can enjoy solitude.