Caritas PH Academy to launch course on servant leadership, pastoral management for bishops

Caritas Philippines Academy, the Catholic Church’s learning and training institute, is launching its first course on servant leadership and pastoral management for bishops.

The course, titled “Servant Leadership and Pastoral Management in Our Times,” will run from September 18 to 23 at the Caritas’ Development Center in Tagaytay City.

According to Caritas, the program aims to equip the bishops with the necessary skills and knowledge “to navigate the complexities of their leadership roles and promote the Church’s mission of social justice, development, and compassion”.

“The Church is called to be a servant leader in society, and this course will help our bishops to better understand and embody this calling,” said Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, president of Caritas Philippines.

The course will cover topics such as pastoral management, governance, communications, and organizational sustainability.

It will also draw from corporate business principles and community development approaches and will be lined with relevant social teachings of the Church, the agency said.

The course, it added, will help in improving and strengthening the processes, services, advocacies, and accountability mechanisms implemented in the dioceses.

This will also help in professionalizing the management of pastoral affairs in the church, Caritas also said.

“We believe that this course will be a valuable resource for the bishops as they continue to lead the Church in its mission of love and service,” Bagaforo said.