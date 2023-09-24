Philippine liturgists encourage pilgrimages

The country’s Catholic liturgists want dioceses and parishes to promote pilgrimages as a means of evangelization and deepening of faith.

In a statement following the recent National Meeting of Diocesan Directors of Liturgy (NMDDL), they emphasized that one way to promote a synodal spirit is through pilgrimages.

“Dioceses, parishes and basic ecclesial communities must be encouraged to hold pilgrimages because of their spiritual value and communal service,” they said.

A pilgrimage is a religious journey where people pray together and listen to each other as they walk towards a particular sacred destination.

According to them, “it s an opportunity to meet new people, express faith and promote charity.”

The call to be a synodal Church, they said, “is a call for us to be together, to participate in one journey and prayer as well as to proclaim the Gospel and to help the poor.”

“In this way, popular piety through pilgrimages becomes aid towards a synodal Church,” they said.

They particularly encouraged the pilgrimage sites such as national shrines or diocesan shrines “to foster communion, participation and mission to enrich this form of popular piety.”

NDMLL is an annual gathering of liturgical directors, liturgical students and professors from all over the Philippines.

This year’s meeting was held in Calasiao, Pangasinan on Aug. 28 to 31, with the theme “Liturgical formation towards a synodal Church”.