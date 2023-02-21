‘Better than luxury gowns’: Pangasinan gowns-for-rent receive Twitter love

The next Filipino pageant designer could be found in a province up north.

Stunning, colorful gowns in Pangasinan gained buzz on Twitter after a resident took photos of them and shared them with her followers.

On February 12, Twitter user Nicci Escario with the handle @niccidraws uploaded photos of the rental gowns she saw at a market in the province.

“Palengke rental gowns. No words,” Escario tweeted.

Her photos showed colorful, sparkly long gowns with intricate detailing and silhouettes that hug the figures of mannequins.

Escario, who’s also an illustrator, told Interaksyon that these gowns were displayed at the Bagsakan Market in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan.

She happened to be passing by the place when she saw the gowns.

Her tweet has since gained traction with 24,400 likes, 630 quote retweets, and 1,423 retweets.

Several Twitter users were awestruck by the outfits’ designs. They expressed their reactions in the quote retweets.

“Rental?! RENTAL?! They’re absolutely gorgeous. And you’re telling me you can just RENT one?” one Twitter user said.

“Palengke gowns. Underrated,” another Pinoy user tweeted.

“Parang ang saya bumili kahit walang paggagamitan. Ang ganda e,” another person commented.

Other Twitter users perceived these designs to be better than the outfits worn at international events.

“Better than luxury gowns I’d say,” one Filipino tweeted.

“Better than Miss Universe’ gowns,” another person said on Twitter.

Filipino designers, both new and established, have created looks and ensembles for award shows and international beauty contests for years.

Some of the designers who have dressed beauty queens before are the following:

Mak Tumang

Michael Cinco

Patrick Isorena

Michael Leyva

Furne Amato

Rian Fernandez

Louis Pangilinan

Oliver Tolentino

RELATED: Designer Michael Leyva bares gown he made for Miss Universe PH Celeste Cortesi |Pinoy designer Patrick Isorena grateful to be part of R’Bonney Gabriel’s Miss Universe journey |The Pinoy touch: Miss USA struts Filipino-made outfits at Miss Universe 2022 prelims