The Pinoy touch: Miss USA struts Filipino-made outfits at Miss Universe 2022 prelims

Did you know that Filipinos designed some of American bet R’Bonney Gabriel’s ensemble in the preliminary competition of Miss Universe 2022?

The 28-year-old Texan beauty sported an ensemble designed by Patrick Isorena, a Pinoy fashion designer, for the national costume segment of the pageant on Thursday.

R’Bonney’s outfit was inspired by one of the most historic achievements in human history — the first time that mankind walked on the moon.

The feat was accomplished by American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin in 1969.

R’Bonney exuded this in her national costume, which featured her wearing a suit with a silver headpiece and other accessories.

She also topped it off with a pole bearing the American flag.

“On July 20, 1969, two US astronauts became the first humans to step foot on the moon accomplishing one of the most remarkable achievements in human history. Fast forward to today and women are involved more than ever in the Artemis program aiming to send the US back to the moon,” R’Bonney said on Instagram.

“As a Houston native, where the NASA space center is located, I am proud to be from a city working to send the first female to the moon. The purpose of this costume was to inspire women in all spaces across the universe to dream big, shoot for the moon and achieve something out of this world,” she added.

During the evening gown portion of the prelims, the Filipino-American beauty donned an edgy yet sophisticated halter top peek-a-boo trumpet dress with a detachable oversized cape shawl in the color of the year — viva magenta.

This was designed by another Pinoy designer, Rian Fernandez.

He is also a member of the Council of ASEAN Fashion Designers.

“This year’s ‘Viva Magenta’ brave and fearless color truly empowers Queen R’Bonney Gabriel’s fashion and style in the 71st Miss Universe competition,” Rian wrote on social media.

He also shared a video clip where R’Bonney showcased his creation.

Rian also designed the evening gown of Miss Universe Cambodia 2022 Manita Hang in the prelims.

The Pinoy designer was also responsible for R’Bonney’s crowning gown in Miss USA 2022.

Meanwhile, Isorena was responsible for designing R’Bonney’s national costume for Miss USA 2022, where she was awarded Best State Costume for her ensemble inspired by the Texas state flower.

Reports said that her parents, including her Filipino father, had to fly to Manila during the Holidays to pick up the outfit so R’Bonney could bring it to Louisiana in time for registration.

R’Bonney is born to a Filipino father, Ramon Bonifacio, and a Texan mother, Dana Walker.

Her father immigrated to the United States to study and with the hopes to “pave a new life for himself,” according to her.

Ramon eventually met her mother, a country woman from Beaumont, and the rest is history.

R’Bonney is the first Filipina-American to hold the Miss USA Texas title.

She is representing the United States in the 71st Miss Universe.

Meanwhile, Filipino-Italian Celeste Cortesi of Pasay is representing the Philippines in the prestigious beauty pageant. If she wins, the country will have its fifth Miss Universe titleholder.

The grand coronation will air on January 15 (Manila time).