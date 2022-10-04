Filipino-American R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss USA 2022

Filipino-American R’Bonney Gabriel from Houston, Texas, was named Miss USA 2022 on Tuesday morning, October 4.

R’Bonney bested 49 other candidates in the competition.

Last July, R’Bonney made history after being the first Filipino-American to be crowned Miss Texas USA.

On her Instagram, the 28-year-old fashion designer shared a video of her making her gowns for the competition, such as her outfit for the Miss USA opening number.

The Filipino-American also owns a fashion label named after herself.

Aside from managing her business, R’Bonney is also sharing her talent in fashion by teaching women in marginalized communities and survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking how to sew.

Next year, R’Bonney will compete against Philippine representative Celeste Cortesi and other candidates at the 71st edition of Miss Universe.

