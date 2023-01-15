Pinoy designer Patrick Isorena grateful to be part of R’Bonney Gabriel’s Miss Universe journey

Filipino designer Patrick Isorena who is behind one of the outfits of Miss USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel congratulated her after winning the Miss Universe crown.

Filipino-American R’Bonney, who represented the United States, was crowned as the 71st Miss Universe on January 15 (Manila time) in New Orleans, Louisiana in her home country.

The 28-year-old beauty queen from Houston bested over 80 candidates in the prestigious competition, thus succeeding Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

Isorena designed R’Bonney’s “woman on the moon” national costume.

This costume was previously talked about by some international viewers at that time R’Bonney showcased it on stage.

In his post, Isorena congratulated the new queen and thanked R’Bonney for choosing him to be part of her journey.

“Congratulations, R’bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe 2022 and thank you! Thank you for choosing me to be part of this amazing journey,” Isorena said.

He also attached his favorite photos of R’Bonney’s ensemble.

The “woman on the moon” outfit comprises a suit that resembles an astronaut, a large silver headpiece, a giant moon and other accessories.

All of these are topped off with a pole bearing the American flag.

On Instagram, R’Bonney said that this creation was inspired by one of the world’s historical moments that involve the US—the first step of mankind on the moon.

This was achieved in 1969 by two Americans—Neil and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin.

“As a Houston native, where the NASA space center is located, I am proud to be from a city working to send the first female to the moon. The purpose of this costume was to inspire women in all spaces across the universe to dream big, shoot for the moon and achieve something out of this world,” R’Bonney said in the post.

Several Filipinos also expressed their support for R’Bonney, who is half-Filipino and half-American.

The Philippines’ own representative Celeste Cortesi ended her pageant journey early after her name was not called to advance to the Top 16.

Final gown for the phenomenal queen

R’Bonney also wore outfits from another Filipino designer that night—Rian Fernandez.

Fernandez designed her evening gown at the preliminaries and her final gown at the coronation night.

For the former, R’Bonney donned an edgy, halter dress with a large cape in the color viva magenta.

On the coronation night, R’Bonney wore a handcrafted, black studded dress with a deep neckline.

In a Facebook post, Fernandez detailed his work for R’Bonney.

“A velvety Rian Fernandez fully handcrafted figure-hugging deep neckline shoulder studded gown. The black color of the gown represents competence and sophistication,” Fernandez said.

“The gunmetal accents epitomize the strength and the remarkable resilience of R’Bonney Gabriel and the power of the United States of America,” he added.

On Sunday afternoon, Fernandez changed his profile picture to pay tribute to R’Bonney.

“Hail the new RF Queen!!! Miss Universe 2022, R’bonney Nola. To God be the glory!!!!” the caption for Fernandez’s profile picture, featuring R’Bonney’s official Miss Universe portrait, reads.

