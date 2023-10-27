Rendon Labador sympathizes with sacked cop after granting him access to PNP raid

Controversial vlogger Rendon Labador sympathized with the police who was relieved from her post after allowing him to record a police raid of an online lending company in Makati.

Philippine National Police Anti Cybercrime Group (ACG) spokesperson Capt. Michelle Sabino was sacked in relation to the October 20 police operation against the Golden Koi Lending Co. Inc.

The lending company was accused of threatening and harassing clients who were unable to pay their loans.

The police operation was livestreamed by Rendon, who was among those granted access to the raid, along with media workers.

His livestream showed the faces of the employees of the lending company.

In another report, PNP Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said that they are careful not to show the faces of suspects, especially during operations.

“We are looking into this… Definitely, we don’t encourage ‘yung ganoong klaseng actions. We’ll be making some directives and we will initiate measures so as to assure we don’t repeat the same incident,” he said.

Acorda said the probe will look into possible violations under PNP’s Memorandum Circular 2023-053 or the Revised Media Relations Policy.

The vlogger also interviewed Sabino in a Facebook Live coverage.

ACG director Brig. Gen. Sidney Hernia said that Sabino was transferred to their headquarters at Camp Crame where she would be doing administrative work instead.

He added they are looking for her replacement.

Sabino previously said it was Rendon who had initiated the so-called collaboration with the ACG. She added that they only allowed him and other media workers access to the location after the police operation.

Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz said the ACG did not inform officials that Rendon and other media members would be present during the raid.

Meanwhile, the vlogger took Sabino’s side after she was relieved from her post due to the incident.

He shared a picture of him with the cop on Friday, October 27 and wrote: “Kung sino pa ‘yung totoo, siya pa ‘yung nagmumukang masama. Hindi po kami ang kalaban. #BosesNgBayan.”

Rendon also added emojis of a broken heart and a pensive face.

“HINDI KAMI ANG KALABAN,” he said in another Facebook post with a facepalm emoji.

“Galit na galit sila sa akin, pati si Capt. Sabino ay natanggal pa sa pwesto. Ano ang nangyayari sa Pilipinas???” the vlogger added.

Rendon previously earned flak for his tussle with comedian and content creator Michael V, who the vlogger said was already “outdated.”

Before that, Michael had only urged content creators to be more responsible in their content following a kidnapping prank pulled by vloggers.

