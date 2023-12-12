‘Gumastos ka’: Netizens rally behind Sarah Lahbati following Annabelle Rama’s remarks

Several Filipinos flooded Sarah Lahbati with support through her pictures following rumors about her alleged split with her husband Richard Gutierrez.

Sarah on December 7 uploaded stunning pictures that showed her visit to a store of the luxury brand Gucci. They showed her posing and featuring some bags, sunglasses and other products from the store.

“Today at Gucci,” Sarah wrote.

The Facebook post has since garnered 24,000 reactions, 513 comments and 3,200 shares so far.

Sarah shared this post after her mother-in-law Annabelle Rama unveiled that Richard is staying with her in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Annabelle also let slip an intriguing remark, saying: “Nakikita mo naman, hindi mo na kailangang magsalita pa. Nakikita mo na yan. Si Richard trabaho nang trabaho, ‘yung isa nagwawaldas ng pera. ‘Yun lang ang masasabi ko diyan.”

“Mahirap para sa kaniya, kasi una trabaho siya nang trabaho. Wala siyang ibang ginawa kundi magtrabaho. Pagdating niya sa Manila, hindi niya alam kung bakit nagkaroon ng gulo,” she was also quoted in the report as saying.

Several Filipinos seemed to support Sarah based on their comments under her post. They prodded her to splurge money while referencing Annabelle’s remark.

Most of these comments were also left under the picture showing Sarah to be looking at a purse while also wearing a designer item on her shoulder.

“Okay lang yan gumastos ka hanggat gusto mo, pera mo naman ata lahat ng ipinambibili mo e, hindi sa byenan mo. Hahaha,” a Facebook user said.

“I love Sarah Lahbati Gutierrez this is the best revenge sa mga sinasabi parang nakasaad sa pic,” another Facebook user commented.

Others also urged her to purchase the purse she was looking at in the photo.

“Biii wag mo na pag isipan go muna yan ganda nyan! Sayang,” a Facebook user reacted.

“Bilhin mo na yan Mars… Gow,” another Facebook user commented.

“Push, I support you dear,” a Facebook user also said.

Neither Sarah nor Richard has yet commented or addressed the circulating rumors that they have broken up.

Sarah and Richard are parents to two sons.

Annabelle, however, has been making intriguing statements about the matter via her social media accounts.

Annabelle fueling the fire of the breakup

On Facebook, she urged Filipinos to watch “Gone Girl,” a psychological thriller released in 2014.

“Please watch Gone Girl sa Netflix, makita nyo ang leading lady ni Ben Affleck. I watched it 3 times. Hulaan nyo kung sino ang tinutukoy kung babae na DEVIL WOMAN,” she said.

In a separate post on Instagram, Annabelle also lashed out against people who kept asking about the alleged separation of her son and daughter-in-law.

She also left vague details about the couple after, saying that a “lawyer” prevented her from disclosing what happened.

“Nagulat nalang ako biglang dumating ang nanay at tatay galing ibang bansa. Doon na nag umpisa ang malaking gulo. Wag nyo ibagsak sa akin ang sisi,” Annabelle said.

“Kung hindi ako pinag bawalan ng lawyer na magsalita. Mag enjoy sana ang buong mundo sa sasabihin kung kwento. Gigil na gigil na akong isiwalat ang katotohanan sa pangyayari pero wala akong magawa. Abangan ang susunod na kabanata,” she also said.