Sarah Lahbati earns attention for liking TikTok comments on splurging

Actress Sarah Lahbati caught online users’ attention for liking TikTok comments supporting her splurging money.

A user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform on Monday noticed the move and commented that the actress was “such a queen” for it.

The user’s post has earned 5,100 likes so far.

sarah lahbati is such a queen for this 😩🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/KXzI8mAt46 — aire hendrix 🪽 (@aire_luster) December 18, 2023

The TikTok post featured Sarah’s latest content on the platform, which has earned 3.1 million views.

It showed a clip of her swiping lipstick on her red lips and mouthing words from American socialite Kim Kardashian: “‘Cause it’s iconic, and I love iconic s**t.”

The comments section was filled with Pinoys expressing their support for Sarah in light of her mother-in-law’s cryptic remarks about a “hardworking” Richard Gutierrez and another person spending money extravagantly.

Some of the comments which Sarah had “liked” on TikTok were the following:

“Ipaglaban mo ang bandera nating mga waldasera. Labyuuu,” a user wrote.

“Patron Saint of Gastosera, pray for us,” another TikTok user commented with emojis of folded hands and laughing faces.

“Mother is mothering,” commented another user.

“I’m here to support a magastos kween like me. Hahaha,” another Pinoy wrote with a hundred percent emoji.

Earlier this month, Sarah’s Facebook post in a Gucci store earned similar supportive comments.

It came after actress Annabelle Rama, the mother of her husband, spoke about the couple’s relationship following breakup rumors.

“Nakikita mo naman, hindi mo na kailangang magsalita pa. Nakikita mo na ‘yan. Si Richard, trabaho nang trabaho, ‘yung isa nagwawaldas ng pera. ‘Yun lang ang masasabi ko diyan,” the matriarch said before.

RELATED: ‘Gumastos ka’: Netizens rally behind Sarah Lahbati following Annabelle Rama’s remarks

Sarah and Richard have not yet confirmed constant rumors of their separation, although their parents have been sharing cryptic remarks online.

The couple got married in a civil ceremony in 2020. They are parents to Kai and Zion.

ALSO READ: ‘Ignoring barking dogs’: Sarah Lahbati’s dad says amid fake quote cards about daughter | Why netizens are intrigued with Instagram post of Sarah Lahbati’s father