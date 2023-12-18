‘Ignoring barking dogs’: Sarah Lahbati’s dad says amid fake quote cards about daughter

Actress Sarah Lahbati‘s father backed her after the former previously debunked a social card that claimed she spoke ill of her mother-in-law, Annabelle Rama.

The actress on December 11 labeled a social card as “fake news” through her Instagram broadcast channel and warned followers about false information.

The social card featured her picture and name and a quote which she supposedly said:

“I’m grateful that I married Richard because he’s truly husband material and a father figure. It seems he got brainwashed, that’s why he changed. I can’t stand the fact that my mother-in-law, you’d think, was not well taken care of by her husband before. My advice to those planning to get married, get to know your future in-laws so you won’t end up like.”

Sarah also hoped it was the “last time” she would have to debunk something.

Days later, her father, Abdel Lahbati, posted a photo of dogs barking with a text containing lyrics of the song “Who Let the Dogs Out.”

“Until now, we’re just quite ignoring some barking dogs,” the Moroccan said with laughing emojis.

“But someone doesn’t want to stop talking about this issue, she’s even spending money to spread fake news, we choose to spend money to enjoy our life,” Abdel added.

“Thanks to everyone for your love and support for Sarah. Wishing you and your family peace, health, happiness and prosperity in the coming year. [Merry] Christmas,” the patriarch said.

Abdel did not mention any names but social media users perceived it to be a shade at Anabelle, his daughter’s mother-in-law and the mother of actor Richard Gutierrez.

“Team Lahbati. No one believes Anabel, we all know her already,” an Instagram user commented.

Another user tagged Annabelle’s Instagram account with a laughing emoji.

Abdel previously went viral for posting a family picture with a caption that intrigued social media users.

“Enjoying every moment with family. The convoy keeps going and don’t mind dogs barking,” he wrote before.

Some perceived it to be pertaining to Annabelle, who first spoke about Sarah and Richard’s rumored split at that time. The veteran actress also said that she is not on speaking terms with her daughter-in-law.

Sarah and Richard have not yet addressed the breakup rumors that have been hounding them since last month.

The two tied the knot in an intimate civil wedding in 2020.

It was previously reported that they would have a church wedding in 2024.

The couple has two children, namely Kai and Zion.