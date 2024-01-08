Rundown: Safety tips for devotees joining Traslacion 2024

Every January 9, thousands of devotees flock to Manila to witness the annual procession involving the replica of the Black Nazarene that is transferred from Quirino Grandstand to its home in Quiapo Church.

The Black Nazarene is a life-sized wooden sculpture of Jesus Christ carrying the cross.

The image is deemed miraculous by its believers, who often walk barefoot in the procession as a sign of penance.

The Black Nazarene’s history goes back to the 17th century when it was first brought to Manila from Mexico.

The major religious event, also known as Traslacion, serves as a reenactment of Jesus’ journey to Cavalry, where he was crucified.

The event draws thousands of participants annually, who hope to receive blessings, healings and answered prayers.

This year, a church official said they are expecting more than 22 million devotees to take part in the Traslacion.

The huge figure comes after the grand procession was suspended for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this, church authorities are seeking to keep the solemnity of one of the nation’s biggest religious festivals.

As part of safety measures, the police and other authorities have released various tips and guidelines to help devotees maintain peace and order as they participate in the procession.

The Quiapo Church also shared its own reminders to devotees in a media conference last January 4.

