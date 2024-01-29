‘It was a good run’: Messages of gratitude pour in for CNN Philippines after closure announcement

Tributes from journalists and news consumers filled social media after CNN Philippines officially announced on Monday that it would cease its operations after almost nine years due to financial losses.

Days after buzz about its closure was reported online, the predominant English-language news channel on free TV confirmed it is discontinuing its services on all of its media platforms by Wednesday, January 31, following several years of incurring net losses.

“Turning the final page of the CNN Philippines newsroom’s story. We are forever grateful for the stories we’ve shared, the audience we’ve served, and to our dedicated team for their commitment to uphold the values of truth, accuracy, fairness, and accountability,” it said in a social media post on January 29.

“Thank you for the privilege to tell the story of the Filipino,” the newsroom added. It also included a hashtag of its slogan, “News You Can Trust.”

“To our staff, we thank you for your commitment and dedication. To our partners, including CNN Worldwide/Turner Broadcasting Corporation, we are grateful for your support. And to our viewers, our sincerest gratitude for your loyalty and trust over the past 9 [nine] years,” CNN Philippines said in its announcement.

Philstar.com reported that according to inside sources, the news channel has “serious financial losses” which were “worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The network’s closure was first reported by Media Newser Philippines on Thursday last week, following CNN and Nine Media Corp‘s decision to terminate their licensing agreement due to the company’s purported financial woes.

Nine Media Corp is the media entity that operates CNN Philippines.

The last day of airing was on Monday, when the news channel still showed its morning show “New Day.” However, it did not air its daily 9 a.m. talk show “The Source.”

Reports said that in its financial statements, CNN Philippines disclosed it had incurred a loss of P239.7 million in 2022 and P231.4 million in 2021.

It also said Nine Media expected a business and economic recovery back to pre-pandemic levels but it “did not materialize in 2022.”

Following CNN Philippines’ announcement, several news consumers and journalists turned to social media to express their gratitude and pay tribute to the newsroom that provided them with information and a chance to serve the public with their journalism skills, respectively.

“Devastating news on the dwindling space for journalism. My heart goes out to former colleagues and teammates at my first workplace — kapit, padayon. Here and abroad, journalists just want to tell stories for a living. It shouldn’t have to be this hard,” journalist Regine Cabato said.

“Honored to be part of the team that built CNN Philippines,” content producer Poch Felix wrote.

“Everything I know about journalism and production, everything that I teach my students, it all started from this news organization that told the story of the Filipino and whose news we can trust. Salamat, salamat,” he added.

“You’ve been my home for the last 8 years, @cnnphilippines, and you will always be my home. Thank you,” sports anchor Andrei Felix said with a finger heart emoji.

“It may be the hardest decision, but the whole period you’ve been on air, giving us [an] alternative in real [and] truthful news, we’re proud that you’ve joined us in a journey to tell the events [and] stories that matters to Filipinos here [and] abroad. No goodbyes. See you again,” an online user said.

“Maraming salamat, CNN! You helped me stay sane during the pandemic,” wrote another Pinoy.

“One thing that I will miss with @cnnphilippines is ON-TIME NEWSCASTS and they are one of the first TV channels in the Philippines to transition to HD broadcasting on free TV,” another user wrote.

“Thank you,@cnnphilippines! You’re one of my go-to news outlets when consulting multiple sources. You’ve been part of my journey since 2018. It was a good run!” a viewer said.

“Thank you, CNN Philippines, for the quality of media content and services you report to inform us all. Your role in bringing the news will be sorely missed,” wrote a different Presidential Security Group (PSG) chief Col. Ramon Zagala.

Videos of CNN Philippines signing off were also posted online.

“It was a good run. Thank you for trusting us. We are CNN Philippines,” reporter Anjo Alimario said.

It was a good run. Thank you for trusting us. We are CNN Philippines. pic.twitter.com/kONQ704xLb — Anjo Cagmat Alimario (@anjocalimario) January 29, 2024

CNN Philippines reporter AC Nicholls also shared a different angle of the signing-off clip.

Since its inception in 2015, CNN Philippines has been utilizing the RPN-9 frequency.

In 2015, Turner Broadcasting System Asia Pacific and Nine Media Corp jointly launched CNN Philippines, a primarily English-language free-to-air news channel and website.

The news channel was among those that hosted the presidential and vice-presidential debates for the 2022 national elections, which saw memorable moments like Waldon Bello‘s frank comments, empty podiums for non-debate attendees and behind-the-scenes notes of attendees.

It also hosted the vice presidential debate in 2016.

