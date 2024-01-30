‘Best tandem’: Viewers say they will miss CNN Philippines’ Pinky Webb, Pia Hontiveros

Viewers of CNN Philippines toasted to a picture of female broadcasters Pinky Webb and Pia Hontiveros embracing each other following the closure of the news channel after almost nine years of service.

Pinky on Monday posted pictures of her and her colleague in front of the TV network’s logo holding each other’s hands and sharing a tight hug.

“My debate partner,” she wrote on Instagram on January 29 with a blue heart emoji. She also added the hashtag “#IWillMissYou.”

Pinky’s post has amassed over 6,400 likes and several comments so far.

The post also made its way to other social media platforms after some news outlets featured the photos.

The images triggered various emotions from their viewers, especially those who have been watching them constantly, as the TV network announced that it would cease operations.

CNN Philippines is pulling the plug on all of its operations by Wednesday, January 31 after several years of incurring net losses.

Philstar.com reported that according to inside sources, the news channel has “serious financial losses” which were “worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“My CNN PH Faves. Will miss The Source and News Night/Politics As Usual,” an Instagram user who saw Webb’s post commented with red and white heart emojis.

“The best tandem! Hoping magkita pa din po kayo sa newsroom at magkasama,” another online user wrote with emojis of raised and clapping hands, as well as a red heart.

“Best arbiters of debates. Brains, beauty, and poise. Hopefully, both can still showcase their talent in front of the camera,” a Pinoy on Facebook wrote.

“Beautiful, talented women with substance,” another user commented with a smiling-face-with-hearts emoji.

“Gonna miss them hosting debates,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“Awww, the 2 [two] besties. In fair, ma-mi-miss ko silang 2 [two] sa election debates,” another user commented.

Pinky and Pia moderated televised debates hosted by the news channel during the elections.

Most notable were the CNN Philippines 2022 presidential and vice-presidential debates that saw unforgettable moments like Waldon Bello’s frank comments, empty podiums for non-debate attendees and behind-the-scenes notes of attendees.

Pinky and Pia also moderated the TV network’s 2019 senatorial debates for the midterm polls and the 2016 vice presidential debates administered by the Commission on Elections.

Both are known for throwing hard-hitting questions at their interviewees, particularly government officials and politicians.