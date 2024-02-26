Factbox: Winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES — The following is a complete list of winners at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Saturday for the best performances in film and television. The ceremony was streamed live on Netflix.
Film
Best Cast in a Motion Picture
“Oppenheimer”
Best Male Actor in a Leading Role
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Best Female Actor in Leading Role
Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Television
Best Ensemble in a Drama Series
“Succession”
Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“The Bear”
Best Male Actor in a Drama Series
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
Best Female Actor in a Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Best Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steven Yeun, “Beef”
Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Ali Wong, “Beef”
Stunts
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
“The Last of Us”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
— Editing by Mary Milliken; Editing by William Mallard