Factbox: Winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES — The following is a complete list of winners at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Saturday for the best performances in film and television. The ceremony was streamed live on Netflix.

Film

Best Cast in a Motion Picture

“Oppenheimer”

Best Male Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Best Female Actor in Leading Role

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Television

Best Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Succession”

Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Bear”

Best Male Actor in a Drama Series

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Best Female Actor in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Best Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Stunts

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“The Last of Us”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

