Key nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards

By
Reuters
-
January 20, 2022 - 11:19 AM
The 78th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film 'The Power of the Dog' in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy September 2, 2021 - Director Jane Campion, actor Benedict Cumberbatch and actor Kirsten Dunst pose. (Reuters/Yara Nardi/File Photo)

LOS ANGELES — Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced last week for the best performances in film and television in 2021. The winners will be announced at a televised ceremony on Feb. 27.

Best movie cast

  • “Belfast”
  • “Coda”
  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “House of Gucci”
  • “King Richard”

Best television drama series cast

  • “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • “The Morning Show”
  • “Squid Game”
  • “Succession”
  • “Yellowstone”

Best television comedy series ensemble

  • “The Great”
  • “Hacks”
  • “The Kominsky Method”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Ted Lasso”

Best actor, movie

  • Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
  • Will Smith, “King Richard”
  • Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best actress, movie

  • Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
  • Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
  • Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Best supporting actress, movie

  • Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”
  • Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”
  • Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
  • Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Best supporting actor, movie

  • Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
  • Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”
  • Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
  • Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best actress, TV drama

  • Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
  • Jung Ho-Yeon, “Squid Game”
  • Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Sarah Snook, “Succession”
  • Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Best actor, TV drama 

  • Brian Cox, “Succession”
  • Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
  • Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
  • Lee Jung-Jae, “Squid Game”
  • Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best actress, TV comedy

  • Elle Fanning, “The Great”
  • Sandra Oh, “The Chair”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”
  • Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
  • Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best actor, TV comedy

  • Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
  • Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

—Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis

