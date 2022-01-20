Key nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards

LOS ANGELES — Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced last week for the best performances in film and television in 2021. The winners will be announced at a televised ceremony on Feb. 27.
Best movie cast
- “Belfast”
- “Coda”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “House of Gucci”
- “King Richard”
Best television drama series cast
- “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- “The Morning Show”
- “Squid Game”
- “Succession”
- “Yellowstone”
Best television comedy series ensemble
- “The Great”
- “Hacks”
- “The Kominsky Method”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Ted Lasso”
Best actor, movie
- Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
- Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
- Will Smith, “King Richard”
- Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Best actress, movie
- Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
- Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
- Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”
- Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Best supporting actress, movie
- Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”
- Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”
- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
- Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
- Ruth Negga, “Passing”
Best supporting actor, movie
- Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
- Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”
- Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
- Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Best actress, TV drama
- Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
- Jung Ho-Yeon, “Squid Game”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Sarah Snook, “Succession”
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Best actor, TV drama
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Lee Jung-Jae, “Squid Game”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Best actress, TV comedy
- Elle Fanning, “The Great”
- Sandra Oh, “The Chair”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
- Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Best actor, TV comedy
- Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
—Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis