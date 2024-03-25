‘Good vibes only’: ‘Selos’ singer Shaira says Lenka camp’s approach amicable

Bangsamoro singer Shaira Alimudin, also known as Shaira Moro, shared that the approach of the camp of Australian singer Lenka to her team was “amicable” amid copyright issues hounding the viral “Selos” song.

Shaira on Friday addressed Filipinos who are issuing hateful comments against Lenka. The Australian singer previously revealed that her team has “taken action” regarding the viral song which has the same melody as her 2008 hit “Trouble Is A Friend.”

AHS Productions, the Mindanaoan’s music label, said that “Selos” used the melody of Lenka’s song and said it would secure a “cover license” to make it an “official cover” of the song.

Despite this, the Australian continued to receive negative comments online, with some Pinoys claiming she soared into popularity because of Shaira.

This prompted Shaira to appeal to her supporters to refrain from bashing Lenka, revealing that they were approached by the Australian’s camp “amicably.”

“Nais ko lamang po makiusap sa lahat ng tumatangkilik at sumusuporta sa akin na nakapag-kumento o nakapagsalita [nang] ‘di maganda at ‘di naaangkop laban kay Idol Lenka, na kung maaari lamang ay tigilan na po natin ang pagtuligsa o pamba-bash sa kanya,” Shaira wrote on Facebook on March 22.

“Naiintindihan ko po ang sentiments [niyo] dahil sa pag-take down ng kantang ‘Selos’, at nagpapasalamat po ako dahil kahit papano ay nandyan kayo na nagnanais na ipagtanggol ako,” she added.

“Subalit nais ko din pong ipaalam na naging maayos ang approach sa amin ng kampo ni Lenka, mabuti at maayos silang kausap. At nakikita namin na ginagawa lamang nila kung ano ‘yung tama at naaayon sa batas,” the Pinay further said.

“Sana po ay matigil na ang mga pamba-bash or pag-spread ng hate speech laban sa kanila, bagkus ay ipakita po natin na tayo ay peace-loving citizen. Good vibes lang po tayo lagi (heart emoticons). Sukran po and God bless po sa lahat,” Shaira concluded.

“Sukran” or “shukran” is “salamat” or “thank you” in Muslim.

In an appearance with “Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho,” Shaira revealed that she felt “blessed” following the popularity of “Selos” because her gigs increased.

She said that the money she earns helps her in her studies.

Shaira is a graduating student majoring in social work.

Meanwhile, “Selos” composter Krishna Ares Galang or “AG” admitted that the tune was derived from one of the songs of his favorite foreign artist, Lenka.

He added that they are already in the “settlement” part of the talks with the Australian’s camp following copyright concerns.

“Naiintindihan nila kami na-admire lang talaga kami sa idol namin na si Lenka,” AG said.

Shaira also wished there would be “peace” from all sides.

“Sana po peace na lang po lahat — fans ni Lenka and fans po namin, is, maging okay na. Spread loves na lang po and maging good vibes po,” she said.

Last week, AHS Productions took down “Selos” from online streaming platforms after Lenka revealed her team had taken action against the viral song following a concern from an Instagram user.

The Instagram user commented that Shaira was “claiming” her song “Trouble Is A Friend” and “earning from it.”

A disclaimer in the video description of the “Selos” music video notes that it was a “parody,” although some online users claimed that it was only added after the callout. The music video has also been removed from YouTube.

ALSO READ: ‘Selos’ singer Shaira issues statement after Lenka takes action vs song