Birthday greeting for ‘Mommy Patty’ brought up after Alice Guo’s ‘love child’ revelation

After Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo claimed that she is a love child of her father and a house helper, discussions about a deleted webpage featuring a woman identified as her “mother” were revived anew.

The local chief executive on Monday released a statement where she explained that she had difficulty answering questions about her background during the Senate hearings due to her past.

“Alang-alang sa aking mga kababayan na nagtitiwala at nagmamahal sa akin ay buong tapang ko pong sasabihin na ako po’y isang LOVE CHILD ng mahal kong ama sa aming kasambahay,” Guo said on Monday.

“Na ako po ay iniwan ng aking biological mother bata pa ako noon. At ako’y pinalaki at itinatago sa loob ng isang farm. Pinalaking matindi ang pag-iwas sa mga bagay na magbibigay sana sa akin ng pagkakakilanlan sa labas ng aming hog raising farm,” she added.

Guo also said that she only found out her mother’s name when her birth was registered when she was a teenager.

“Traumatic po sa akin ang mga tanong sa Senate hearing tungkol sa aking pagkatao, kasi ‘yan po ang mga tanong na ayaw ko na pong mabuksan, na sana ay mayroon akong mga sagot na makapagpaparamdam sa akin na ako’y isang normal din na nilalang,” she said.

The mayor also claimed that she did not give clear answers about her personal background in consideration of her 70-year-old father’s feelings about the past.

“Ang pag-iwas ko rin pong magsinungaling sa aking mga sagot ay sanhi ng pagmamahal ko at pag-aalala sa mahal kong ama. Sa kanyang edad na 70 ay ayaw ko na pong makaladkad siya sa aking pinagdaraanan,” Guo said.

“Nangarap po ako at nagsikap para sa isang normal na buhay sa kabila ng kakulangan sa aking pagkakakilanlan. At hangad ko noon hanggang sa ngayon na maipagmalaki ako ng aking ama kahit anak [niya] ako sa labas ng matrimonya,” she added.

The mayor also said that she hopes to meet her biological mother personally to dispel allegations of her being a “Chinese spy.”

“Pinalad po ako na mahalal bilang alkalde ng Bamban. Pero hindi pa rin maiwaksi sa aking puso at isipan ang pagnanais na matagpuan at makita ang tunay kong ina, at madama ang kanyang tunay na pag-aruga, dahilan upang pinagsumikapan kong hindi mabunyag sa kahit saan mang usapan ang kanyang ginawang pag-abandona sa akin,” she said.

“Lalo na po sa Senado na nakatuon ang mga mata ng buong bayan. Dahil naniniwala pa rin po akong magkakatagpo kami, sana, sa tamang panahon at hindi sa pagkakataong hinugot sa isang imbestigasyon,” the mayor added.

“Sana nga po ay lumitaw na ang tunay kong ina at kanyang akuin ang pagluwal sa akin upang matigil na po ang mga pagdududa na ako’y isang espiya,” Guo said.

Guo’s father is Jian Zhong Guo, a Chinese national who adopted the Filipino name Angelito.

A translated version of a report celebrating her Bamban mayoral victory before notes that her father hails from Chaodai Village in Jinjiang City, Fujian Province in China.

Meanwhile, there has been little information about her mother ever since Guo was placed under public scrutiny.

However, social media users previously noticed that a now-deleted webpage from Bamban showed an individual identified as “Mommy Patty” as the “Mother of Mayor Alice Leal Guo.”

This was noticed amid the Senate hearings involving Guo’s alleged link to the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) firm in Bamban.

The webpage was once again brought up on Reddit, as Guo released a statement explaining her inability to answer some questions about her personal background.

“Deleted page showing Alice Guo’s alleged mother on the official Bamban website (archived by wayback machine),” a Redditor said on Tuesday.

The webpage featured Guo with another bespectacled woman identified as a “Mother of Mayor Alice Leal Guo.”

The page featured a birthday greeting from Guo who called her “Mommy Patty.” The message reads:

Happiest Birthday Mommy! Thank you for the smiles and uncontrolled laughter, the love, and kindness you have shown me! thank you for being my mommy patty and cheerleader 24/7. Always remember how grateful I am and that I love you dearly. Happy Birthday, Mommy Patty. Wishing you all the love, good health, and happiness that you deserved! Enjoy sweets to the max! Today lang ha!

It was ridden with emojis.

The photo can be traced to a 2023 Facebook post of Guo, where she had the following caption for a series of photos that included “Mommy Patty:”

Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP) Visioning Workshop with our Vice Mayor Ding Anunciacion, SB Councils, Barangay Chairman’s, LGU department head’s and CSO’s of our Bayan

It did not have any mention of Guo’s supposed mother.

Meanwhile, some Filipino Reddit users wondered how the mayor referred to her mother.

“And who tf calls their mom as ‘Mommy____ name.’ ‘Di ba. One usually [addresses] their mom as just mom, or nanay. Not ‘Mommy Patty’ lol. Halatang-halata eh,” a Redditor commented.

“Who would call their mother by their [first] name, especially here in PH? I wouldn’t call my mother ‘mommy Patty,’ I’d use ‘my mom.’ Unless she has an adoptive mother and biological mother,” another Redditor wrote.

Others supplied further information about “Mommy Patty.”

“That’s Patty Santos (a PTV-4 host) ‘Buhay Pinoy.’ I think the show already ended. I used to be friends with her on FB [Facebook] until a few days ago when she posted her support for that mayor. I unfriended her,” another Redditor said.

A different Reddit user was also adamant that the woman in the photo was not Guo’s supposed mother.

“Again, she is not the mother. PR manager siya. You can still search her on Facebook, pero locked na ‘yung profile niya. Interesting ‘yung tagged posts sa kanya. Patrizia Nügüïd,” the user said.

A 2023 Facebook post of Binibining Kanlahi 2023 third runner-up Krizia Iya Santos identified Patrizia Nuguid Santos as a Bamban tourism officer.

A look at the Facebook profile of Santos indicated the following introduction: “I’m anything PR [and] Media.”

There is also a LinkedIn profile under Santos’ name with a one-year stint on PTV’s “Buhay Pinoy TV” as a TV host and segment producer.

The Department of the Internal and Local Government has already recommended a preventive suspension against the controversial Bamban mayor following questions about her background and alleged illegal activities related to POGO.

