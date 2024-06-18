‘Think before you click’: Public reminded amid viral made-up motorcycle rider ‘robbery’

“Always think before you click,” beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach was quoted as saying during her reign as Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2015.

Some online users reminded fellow netizens about this saying amid the viral issue between a moto-taxi driver and a passenger that escalated into a legal case.

Vicente Young Jr., a rider of motorcycle ride-hailing app, Move It, stated that he would pursue a case against his passenger, Jay Anne Gadiane, who accused him of harassment and robbery.

On May 30, Gadiane made a now-deleted lengthy Facebook post alleging that Young robbed her during their transit. She also went to the Pasay City police station to report the incident.

As news about Gadiane’s complaint circulated online, Move It then placed Young on preventive suspension.

Shortly thereafter, however, the rider brought his complaint to Sen. Raffy Tulfo’s show “Raffy Tulfo In Action,” revealing a new aspect to the story.

Young defended himself in a series of videos posted on the program’s YouTube channel, stating that Gadiane’s claims were false and had cost him his job.

Eventually, Gadiane admitted that her accusations against Young were not true, prompting the Move It rider to file a lawsuit against the former.

On June 15, Pasay City Police Station chief Samuel Pabonita also stated that Gadiane would face an additional case for providing false information to the officers.

‘Think before you click’

Because of Gadiane’s admission, online users interjected on social media with some raising their belief that filing a case against the passenger was the right thing to do. Many of them reminded the public of the consequences of “lying.”

“Sabi nga ni Pia Wurtzbach ‘So always think before you click.’ Hindi lang isa, dalawa, kundi napakaraming beses na isipin kung ano consequences ng mga ip-opost natin lalo na kung di naman pala totoo. Deserve ni girl na makasuhan,” one online user said on X (formerly Twitter).

“Buti na lang din may proof na hindi nagsisinungaling si kuya rider, kasi kung hindi [siya] pa makakasuhan, duda ako na iuurong ni ateng ang reklamo kung baliktad sila ng sitwasyon,” another online user remarked.

“This is a reminder that a single lie can ruin a life,” a TikTok user said.

“People should know and understand that all reckless action can result to worst consequence possible and sorry is not always the answer,” another TikTok user commented.

Meanwhile, many also expressed sympathy for Gadiane. One person commented in a TikTok video, “Kawawa naman si ate girl, sana po maging okay pa rin siya sa kulungan.”

“Sa magulang ako [ni Gadiane] ako naawa,” another user wrote on the same TikTok video with pleading eye emojis.

Possible cases

There are two possible cases to be filed against Gadiane, according to the police and Tulfo. These are cyber libel and perjury.

Cyber libel is the act of dishonoring, discrediting, or ruining a person’s reputation through falsified information. Her action toward Young can violate Republic Act No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, which prevents libel online.

Additionally, the police noted that Gadiane had lied under oath when she filed a police report and therefore can fall under perjury according to the Revised Penal Code or the Republic Act 11594.

In another YouTube video, Gadiane’s parents pleaded to Young and asked him to drop the case. Despite this, the rider plans to proceed with the raps against his former passenger.