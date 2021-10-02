Raffy Tulfo files COC for senator after bidding farewell to his top-rated shows

Controversial broadcaster Raffy Tulfo pushed through with his senatorial bid a day after saying goodbye to his top-rated shows.

Tulfo on October 1 exited TV5’s newscast program called “Frontline Pilipinas” and his public service program “Idol in Action” to seek government office.

He filed his COC for senator at 2 p.m. at the Sofitel Hotel Manila in Pasay City on Saturday, October 2.

Tulfo was accompanied by his wife Rep. Jocelyn Tulfo (ACT-CIS).

When asked why he opted to run as an independent candidate, Tulfo revealed that he was previously asked by Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s camp and Sen. Ping Lacson to join them.

He, however, denied their requests.

“Hindi lang sa Lacson group, maging sa Pacquiao group at marami pang iba. Pero minarapat kong maging independent. Magalang ko silang tinanggihan,” Tulfo said.

The veteran broadcaster said that he is gunning for a Senate seat as he felt that his capacity to help others was “limited” by his job as a broadcaster.

“Hindi sapat because kung minsan, may mga batas na pumipigil sa akin na gawin ang nararapat na tulong para sa mga maliliit nating kababayan,” he was quoted as saying.

He also expressed confidence that his large online fan base will support his political aspiration.

“Confident ako na yung mga subscribers ko ang susuporta sa akin at hindi lang ang mga subscribers ko ang susporta sa akin. ‘Yan ang dahilan kung bakit ako independent,” Tulfo said.

Subsequently, the announcement of his candidacy for senator received cheers from his millions of followers across platforms.

Tulfo’s official Facebook page Raffy Tulfo in Action boasts of over 18 million followers. His YouTube channel, meanwhile, has more than 21 million subscribers.

In his farewell speech on his program, Tulfo thanked his fans and colleagues for their continued support and hard work.

“Saan man po kami makarating, kayo po palagi ay nasa isipan namin. Huwag ho kayong mag-alala, lalo pong lalakas ang ‘Raffy Tulfo in Action,’ that I promise you. Trust me,” he said, referring to his popular program.