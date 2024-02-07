Viral: Motorcycle taxi rider meets Leon Barretto on duty

A motorcycle taxi rider’s picture with content creator Leon Barretto gained buzz among the local community.

Facebook user Django Freeman, a rider of Move It, thanked the personality on February 3 for availing his service.

“Salamat po, sir Leon Barretto, for using Move It motorcycle taxi,” Django wrote on the Facebook group “Move It Riders PH” with emojis of folded hands and a saluting face.

“I hope you enjoyed my ride,” he added with emojis of a peace sign and a heart-eyed face.

“[Puwede] din po kayo magpadala ng parcel using Move It Express saver service… Thanks and God bless,” the rider said.

Django’s post has amassed 7,500 likes and love reactions, 1,600 shares and 320 comments so far.

Most of them quipped about how much Leon looks like a carbon copy of his older sister, actress Julia Barretto.

“Hindi bagay kay Julia ang short hair,” a Facebook user joked. The comment has earned 1,800 laughing reactions.

“Ba’t [nagpagupit] ka Julia? Broken [ka ba]?” another user quipped, referencing people who would change hairstyles after going through a breakup.

“Nangyare sa’yo, Julia,” commented a different Pinoy.

“Buti [ka pa], nasakay mo si Julia Barretto,” joked another user.

“Pogi [pa din] ni Julia,” quipped a different Pinoy with a heart-eyed emoji.

Leon is the son of Marjorie Barretto with comedian Dennis Padilla. Marjorie is the sister of actresses Claudine and Gretchen Barretto.

The younger Barretto has a YouTube channel where he documents his life, from his normal day to an out-of-town trip with family and friends.

Meanwhile, Move It is a motorcycle taxi-hailing service that was launched in 2019. It harnesses Grab’s in-house map to ensure pinned locations are precise.

Apart from rides, the platform also offers parcel delivery service.

As of 2023, the app has 6,500 riders in its system.