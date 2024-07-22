Boss Toyo’s attendance at SONA 2024 questioned

“Bakit siya nasa SONA?”

This was the question raised by some Filipinos online after YouTuber Boss Toyo was spotted walking the red carpet at Batasang Pambansa on Monday, attending the third State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Several said they were confused why the content creator attended the highly anticipated SONA where the president reports to the nation.

“Pati SONA, hindi niyo pinatawad? Ang SONA ay naka-address dapat sa taumbayan pero parang ginagawa niyong Met Gala Ball?,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Bakit parang pati SONA nilalaro nila?,” another user commented with crying emojis.

“Nakakaloka, nothing against whatever he does in his platform but SONA is funded by our taxes, anong gagawin nya dyan?,” an X (formerly Twitter) user asked.

“Kasi kung open pala sa lahat, di sana lahat ng pwede pumunta. If I’m not mistaken, this is a by invitation only affair. Sino [nag-send] ng invite [diyan]? #Circus,” he continued with eyeroll and clown emojis.

Members of the masses are especially critical this year following the news that the allocated budget for SONA 2024 reached over P20 million. Some 2,000 guests were expected to attend the event.

The budget reportedly covered equipment rental, food, and security, among many others.

“Vloggers event yan? Sinasayang ng gobyerno ang pera ng taumbayan, P20 million pesos ginastos tapos kung sino-sino na walang kinalaman sa paggawa ng batas at polisiya ang nandyan,” BAYAN MUNA Partylist commented on Facebook.

Meanwhile, some of Boss Toyo’s supporters defended him.

“Sige, magtalo-talo kayo. Bahala kayo diyan!, a Facebook user said.

“Nasa sa inyo na yan kung paano niyo huhusgahan ang tao. Ang Pinoy kasi, mapanghusga talaga. Katulad ng mga basher at nagkokomento muna bago gamitin ang utak. Eh, hindi naman natin kakilala ng lubusan yung tao at kung ano ang dahilan,” another online user commented.

Boss Toyo, or Jayson Luzadas in real life, is known for his channel and business called “Pinoy Pawnstars”.

In an interview with Philstar.com last month, Luazadas shared he was offered to run for councilor in Manila but said he is still contemplating.

In his social media posts, he was previously seen taking a photo with the three highest officials of the land, Marcos, Senate President Chiz Escudero and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

He also previously collaborated with Rep. Camille Villar (Las Pinas, Lone District) in a video featuring Masipag Van in May this year.

In a separate Facebook post addressing his critics, the content creator said he sees nothing wrong with his presence at the SONA.