Pinoys online gush over Filipino Olympian boxer Hergie Bacyadan

Filipinos are all-out in support of their kababayan athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, one Olympian bet easily earned a horde of fans for his charisma.

Hergie Bacyadan is not only an accomplished martial artist fighting in women’s boxing, but also this year’s crowd-favorite.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) gained traction among social media users stunned by the rookie Olympian.

Likewise, Hergie’s Instagram posts are showing early signs of a “crush ng bayan” in the making, with his fans showering love and support in his comment section.

“Best of luck Hergie 🔥,” an IG user commented.

“Pogiiii ihhhh🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭,” said another.

A repost of a magazine feature also went viral online, raking in 71,000 likes and 9.4 million views.

“Awooo, he’s cute as hell!! Good luck to him!,” one X user replied.

“I love how us Filipinos tend to have an androgynous beauty. This is Hergie Bacyadan without being on HRT or surgery, just pure working out and being… Filipino,” another online user wrote.

On a separate post, an X user noted the sex-segregation sentiments that Hergie is proving wrong.

Hergie Bacyadan being the undeniable, beautiful, & talented man that he is while not being on HRT & competing within the women’s division… Transmedicalism is shaking, bigots who say “trans people should be out of sports” are shaking, Western gender and patriarchy are shaking… — March Abuyuan-Llanes 🇵🇸 // @ BLTX AUGUST 3 !! (@magmartsa) July 30, 2024

The 29-year-old athlete previously told interviews that he identifies as a transgender man by heart, and is married to partner Lady Denily Digo.

At the 2023 Vominam World Championship where he won gold at the expense of Russia, he received protests from the latter’s camp which contested his sexuality and qualification.

The Filipino athlete stood against the protests about him being a “man”, and clarified that he was born female and had never undergone surgery and hormone replacement therapy.

He said he went through several tests to prove his place in the women’s division.

“The strength & skills I have were purely acquired through my hard work, perseverance & commitment to my country,” he wrote.

Hailing from Tanudan, Kalinga, Hergie said he is proud to represent the Igorot people.

“Dala ko ang pride ng Kalinga. Inspirasyon ko ang tribu namin sa aking laban,” said Bacyadan.

Hergie had a successful career in Wushu Sanda and Vovinam before transitioning to boxing, which swiftly gave him a ticket to the Olympic ring.

At the 2024 Olympics, he will be competing against boxers from China, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Mexico in a bout for the gold medal.

He is one of the 22 Filipino athletes joining the world’s biggest sporting event—and one among the five boxers along with Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, and Aira Villegas.