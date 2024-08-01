DOTr shares MRT-3 station map with guides for door directions

Passengers of the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 (MRT-3) will now have an easier journey with a guide that helps them see the train doors that will open during their travels.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) reshared an infographic posted by GMA’s Turbo Zone which features a station map of the EDSA-traversing railway.

The station map also indicates directions of what train door will open as it reaches each station platform.

“Quick Guide: Easily determine which side opens by checking the line map inside the train! Perfect for first-time users and busy rush hours!” the DOTr said in the reshare.

The MRT-3 has 13 stations from Quezon City to Pasay City.

According to the guide, when the icon of the station in the station map points upward, the doors of the train’s right side will open when facing towards the direction.

This is applicable to the following stations: North Avenue, Quezon Avenue, GMA Kamuning, Araneta-Cubao, Santolan-Annapolis, Ortigas, Guadalupe, Ayala Avenue and Magallanes.

Meanwhile, when the icon of the station points downwards, doors of the train’s left side will open when facing toward the direction.

These are the stations of Shaw Boulevard, Boni Avenue and Buendia.

If the icon in the station map points in both directions, it means the door on any side can open. This is only applicable to Taft Avenue.

The MRT-3 is the only railway that directly passes through EDSA, the main thoroughfare that gives access to different cities of the capital region from north to south.

Its ridership surpassed 129 million in 2023, which was up by more than 30% from 2022’s total ridership of 98,330,683.

The increase in passengers was attributed to people returning to work onsite and the rail line’s enhanced reliability and maintenance program.