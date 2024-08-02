‘Me evading bills’: Nesthy Petecio’s moves vs Indian foe turn into meme content

Clips featuring Filipino boxer Nesthy Petecio‘s defensive moves in her bout against India’s Jaismine Lamboria last Wednesday are among the latest meme content of Pinoys.

Nesthy outclassed her much taller foe in the women’s 57 kg boxing competition at the Paris Olympics 2024, winning via unanimous decision on July 31 (Philippine time).

Reports say the Filipino, who is a Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, made her 5-foot-9 Indian foe miss throughout three rounds with her impressive head movement and footwork.

Nesthy was also able to land several overhand rights during the match.

She also used feints, as well as bobbed and weaved, to confuse Jaismine, who struggled to land punches despite her evident advantage in height and reach.

A clip from the match made its way to the X (formerly Twitter) platform as Filipinos posted their reactions to the bout, with some sharing quips and witty captions.

The clip featured Nesthy’s quick defensive moves to Jaismine’s punches.

“This is me avoiding my adult responsibilities, [choz], go Nesthy lfg [let’s freaking go],” an online user commented on the video.

this is me avoiding my adult responsibilities chz go nesthy lfg https://t.co/TWbZ32ijSq — send haikyuu filo au reco (@xcharmolypix) July 30, 2024

“Nesthy Petecio is me evading my bills and responsibilities,” another user wrote.

Nesthy Petecio is me evading my bills and responsibilities.https://t.co/G6vzu1VMAr — Tanya (@ScriptedTanya) July 30, 2024

“Me dodging my overdue tasks to stream the Olympics at work today,” commented a different user.

“Me avoiding the chores that I need to do,” another Pinoy captioned.

“Me trying my best to hit career milestones,” wrote a different user.

“Me sa mga school works ko,” another Filipino said.

“Me dodging questions at a family reunion,” wrote another user.

Nesthy is set to fight France’s Amina Zidani in a round-of-16 at women’s boxing at around 2 a.m. on August 3 (Philippine time).

