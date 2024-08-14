Spotted: Framed newspaper pages featuring Carlos Yulo’s feat at new condo

A real estate giant was praised for being “thoughtful” after newspapers of Olympic two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo were found in its fully furnished condominium unit gifted to the artistic gymnast.

Megaworld Corporation on Wednesday gave a glimpse of the three-bedroom living property worth P32 million on Facebook, which was promised to the athlete following his historic gold medal haul at the Summer Games.

The property firm previously said it would grant Carlos a fully furnished condo unit as a reward for his historic achievement in the Philippine Olympics.

The 100-square meter unit has home appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave oven, four-burner cooktop with oven, washing and drying machines, four smart televisions, and a game console.

It affords a view of the exclusive McKinley Hill township and the rest of the property through its balconies accessed from the living room and the master’s bedroom.

Reports said the unit has a contemporary interior design that features “generous hues of gold” to reflect the Olympian’s golden achievement. One of these is the custom-made nesting coffee table bearing a replica of the Paris 2024 gold medal.

The unit also comes with a maid’s room with toilet and bath, as well as its own parking slot in the building.

The photo that stood out from Megaworld’s post was that of a corridor adorned with framed headlines featuring Carlos’ victory.

This was immediately appreciated by Filipinos, who found the touch “thoughtful.”

“Wow, may pa-personalize touch pa si Megaworld. A for the EFFORT!” a Facebook user commented.

“Wow, may nag-effort! Good job,” another Pinoy exclaimed, referring to the interior design.

“Thoughtful! Good job,” wrote a different Facebook user.

“Someone needs a promotion for this!” another online user wrote.

“Amazing attention to interior design,” observed a different Pinoy.

“This is very thoughtful,” wrote another online user.

Apart from the condo unit, Carlos will also receive a P3 million cash incentive from the property firm in recognition of his historic achievement.

The gymnastics sensation is likewise entitled to several free offerings from different brands that will last for a “lifetime.”

Carlos is the first Filipino to win two gold medals at the Olympics. He is also the first Filipino male athlete to bring a gold medal from the Games.

The gymnast won gold at the men’s floor exercise in artistic gymnastics and the men’s vault final in the Paris Olympics 2024.