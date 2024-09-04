LIST: Where to donate for communities affected by ‘Enteng’ and habagat

Several organizations are calling for donations for affected communities in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces like Rizal following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Enteng (international name: Yagi) and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

“Enteng” brought heavy rains that caused flash floods and severe flooding in different parts of the National Capital Region and nearby provinces like Rizal, Laguna, and Cavite.

Antipolo City, an area with higher elevation than the metro, also suffered from landslides and floods that caused drowning.

The tropical cyclone also affected communities in the Central and Western Visayas before it went upwards towards Luzon.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council on Wednesday, September 4 said that at least 13 individuals lost their lives following the onslaught.

Seven people remain missing. All were from the Bicol Region.

Meanwhile, among the casualties, seven people were from Calabarzon, two each from the Bicol Region and Central Visayas, and one from Western Visayas.

In light of this, different organizations have launched donation initiatives to help affected communities whose houses have been flooded or destroyed following Enteng’s onslaught.

Donations can be through cash via online bank transfers or e-wallet transfers or in-kind.

Philippine Red Cross

EAC High School – Community Outreach and Linkages

San Ildefonso College

Student Christian Movement of the Philippines

Angat Buhay – Taytay

PasigLaban Kabataan

Taguig Volunteer Coalition

Association for the Rights of Children in South East Asia

Ayala Foundation

Balai Obrero Foundation

Bayanihan Youth Movement

Damayang Migrante

Junior Chamber International – Metro Area

GCash

Earth Angels Helping Hands

Kadamay

LOCUS Organization

LoveYourself Inc

Lingkod Kabataan Antipolo

Our Lady of Peace School Antipolo

PISTON

Rotaract District 3800

Reaching Hands Philippines Inc

Task Force Children of the Storm

Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines

KAISAHAN

There were also individuals initiating donation drives for those affected by Enteng and the habagat.

These include community pantry organizer Patreng Non, who shared of having “Community Kitchens” in evacuation centers of certain areas to feed those displaced by the tropical storm.

Facebook user Janelle Zales also said that the Lakan at Lakambini ng Pililla is accepting cash and in-kind donations.

Melanie Grandia likewise shared that they are organizing a donation drive to communities in Sitio Hinapao at Antipolo City.

Enteng was the country’s fifth tropical cyclone for 2024. It was also the first in September.

State weather PAGASA previously said Filipinos could expect two to three tropical cyclones this month.