‘Karen Davila timbog era’: Journalist’s blooper on ‘TV Patrol’ episode goes viral

“Miss Karen Davila’s timbog era.”

Such comments filled the X (formerly Twitter) platform after broadcast journalist Karen Davila was caught in a blooper moment while fellow newscaster Noli de Castro was reporting on Monday, October 28.

In the Monday airing of ABS-CBN’s “TV Patrol,” De Castro was presenting the first report on former president Rodrigo Duterte attending a Senate hearing on his administration’s bloody “war on drugs” when Davila was spotted walking behind him.

She was spotted halfway through the backdrop when she realized that the camera was already rolling and De Castro was already live.

Shocked, Davila hurriedly walked back away from the screen.

De Castro, meanwhile, was oblivious to the incident.

The moment can be caught beginning at the 2:50-minute mark of “TV Patrol’s” livestream on YouTube.

The moment was immortalized by a parody account, which posted a snippet on the X platform with the caption: “LARO KA, MS. KAREN DAVILA.” It was accompanied with loudly crying emojis.

LARO KA MS. KAREN DAVILA 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Oo5RELPYb9 — ALTStarMagic 💫 (@AltStarMagic) October 28, 2024

The post has earned 344,900 views, 10,000 likes, 1,700 reposts, and over 100 comments so far.

“HAHAHAHHAAHA NATIMBOG,” an online user commented, referring to Davila’s blooper. “Natimbog” is also a term commonly used in Filipino news reports which means “caught” or “apprehended.”

“@iamkarendavila, natimbog po, haha,” another Pinoy wrote, tagging Davila’s account.

“Miss Karen Davila, timbog era, HAHAHAHAHA,” exclaimed a different online user.

“A new Karen Davila meme is born. @iamkarendavila,” another online user commented.

“Meme ka ngayon, Ms. @iamkarendavila,” another Pinoy said with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

Others commented the potential scenarios where Davila’s blooper can be used as a meme reaction.

“Yung uuwi ka na sana kaso nakasalubong mo boss mo. Hahahhaha,” an online user wrote.

“Mag-cu-cutting ka na kaso parating na si [ma’am],” another Pinoy joked with emojis of a laughing-with-tears and loudly-crying faces.

Davila was also welcomed by a blooper on her first day of return as a “TV Patrol” news anchor in 2021.

During an evening newscast, a leaf suddenly fell on her face while her fellow news anchors Henry Omaga-Diaz and Bernadette Sembrano-Aguinaldo were delivering their spiels.

Davila was caught by surprise by the fallen leaf but she maintained her calm expression and continued to smile on camera.

RELATED: ‘Unbothered’: Karen Davila’s ‘TV Patrol’ return marked by blooper