‘Unbothered’: Karen Davila’s ‘TV Patrol’ return marked by blooper

Karen Davila was welcomed by a blooper on the first day of her return as “TV Patrol” anchor.

During the Monday evening newscast, a leaf suddenly drifted on her face while her fellow news anchors Henry Omaga-Diaz and Bernadette Sembrano-Aguinaldo were delivering their spiels.

Davila was caught by surprise by the fallen leaf but she maintained her calm expression and continued to smile on camera.

Some Filipinos noticed the fallen leaf incident and shared how much it amused them.

They also uploaded clips of the occurrence on Twitter.

“TAWANG TAWA AKO SA DAHON HAHAHAHAHA. Pero ang cute ni @iamkarendavila pagkatama nung dahon hahahahahaha,” one user said.

“HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA MISS KAREN DAVILA SANA OKAY KA LANG (crying emojis),” another user wrote.

“OMG! May dahon!” a Reddit user said.

ABS-CBN News also later shared a copy of the video on its account.

“Matapos i-welcome ng TV Patrol anchors si Karen Davila dahil sa kaniyang pagbabalik sa programa, napansin ng netizens na kalmado at nakangiti pa ang Kapamilya broadcaster nang tamaan siya sa mukha ng lumilipad na dahon,” the post read.

“Welcome back sa TVP, @iamkarendavila!” it added.

UNBOTHERED QUEEN. 💅 Matapos i-welcome ng TV Patrol anchors si Karen Davila dahil sa kaniyang pagbabalik sa programa, napansin ng netizens na kalmado at nakangiti pa ang Kapamilya broadcaster nang tamaan siya sa mukha ng lumilipad na dahon. Welcome back sa TVP, @iamkarendavila! pic.twitter.com/clnaKK4GIh — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 12, 2021

These clips eventually reached Davila herself.

In a quote-retweet, she quipped: “Salamat sa dahon for the warm welcome (laughing emoji).”

Davila also referenced an idiom about it in a separate tweet, wherein: “Literally turning a new leaf (leaf emoji).”

The original idiom was “turn over a new leaf” which means “to start over.”

Davila previously served as an anchor of “TV Patrol” from 2004 to 2010.

She also anchored the late-night news program “Bandila” until last year.

The award-winning journalist also hosts ABS-CBN News Channel’s morning newscast “Headstart with Karen Davila” since 2010.

Davila’s return to ABS-CBN’s flagship news program was announced a day after her colleague Noli de Castro left to pursue politics again.

He formalized his senatorial bid under the Aksyon Demokratiko party last Friday.