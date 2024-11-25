Content creator’s viral post on dog adoption sparks increased call to adopt aspins

A viral post by content creator Fonzi has prompted increased calls from online users to adopt aspin or “Asong Pinoy.”

Fonzi took to Facebook to express dismay over posts in a dog adoption group that highlighted the disparity in adoption interest between huskies and aspins.

He said these posts highlight how more people expressed interest in adopting a husky puppy compared to aspins available for adoption.

“Nakita ko lang sa isang dog adoption group. ‘Yung husky, sobrang daming gustong mag-adopt pero sa mga aspin, konti lang,” he said in a Facebook post on November 15.

Fonzi also shared how challenging it is to care for huskies and discouraged anyone without the means from adopting one.

“As a husky fur dad, sobrang hirap at magastos mag-alaga ng husky. Well, mura lang kung balak niyo naman pabayaan pag nagsawa na kayo sa ka-cuetan nila,” he wrote.

“I personally discourage everyone from getting a husky dog kung wala kayong budget for maintenance, aircon, at time para palakarin sila every day. Kawawa ang husky ‘pag tinali n’yo lang sa labas kasi hirap na hirap na kayo alagaan,” the content creator added.

Fonzi urged the public to consider adopting aspins instead

“Mag-aspin kayo please, sobrang bait niyan ‘pag tinuring n’yong part ng family n’yo. Hindi kayo magsisisi,” he said.



Several oOnline users resonated with Fonzi’s sentiments, with many commenting on how discrimination exists even among pets.

“Ang sad na kahit sa aso’t pusa, may discrimination pa rin talaga,” a Facebook user commented.

“‘Di tunay na dog lover ‘pag bumabase sa breed ng also,” another wrote.

Some cited observing similar cases with native cats, “Pusang Pinoy” or puspin.

“Actually, sa mga pusa madalas ‘tong nangyayari. Mas gusto mga may lahi, tapos ‘pag nagkasakit naman, walang pangpa-vet,” a Facebook user lamented.

Others shared their positive experiences with aspins, emphasizing their loyalty, intelligence, and affectionate nature.

“Mas sweet ang aspin at madaling turuan sa mga tricks,” a Facebook user shared.

“Five ang aspins ko. Lahat sila maganda, kahit sino makakita, [sinasabi na] malulusog at malinis sila,” another user proudly commented.

Aspins, short for asong Pinoy, are native mixed-breed dogs from the Philippines.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society describes them as “incredibly loyal, resilient, intelligent, and gentle companions who thrive on love and care.”