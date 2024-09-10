QC resto offers promos to fur parents, dogs amid viral aspin incident

A restaurant in Quezon City is treating fur parents to a special promo amid the buzz about a Filipino restaurant’s pet guidelines that denied entry of an aspin (Asong Pinoy).

Terrasse MNL, an al fresco restaurant, is giving pet owners a discount today, September 10 until Wednesday, September 11 if they order items from their Classic Unlimited menu.

For only P299 (instead of P399), fur parents can enjoy the following unlimited offerings:

Terrasse Chicken Wings (2 Flavors)

Pasta Carbonara and Bolognese

Fresh Garden Salad

Buttered Shrimps

Rice and Iced Tea

Patrons only need to show a photo of them with their pets as proof.

Dogs will also get a “sumptuous meal,” according to the restaurant.

The promo will run at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fur parents only need to message their Facebook page to reserve seats.

Terrasse MNL is also holding a “Bring Your Aspin Day” on September 10 in which aspins can enjoy a meal of steamed vegetables with chicken meat.

The promo comes on the heels of Balay Dako, a big Filipino restaurant in Tagaytay City, going viral for refusing to accommodate an aspin despite calling itself a “pet-friendly establishment.”

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) flagged the restaurant for “breed discrimination” and said that such actions “reflect a troubling disregard for the respect and dignity that all animals deserve, regardless of their breed.”

ALSO READ: Tagaytay resto earns flak for statement on viral aspin incident

Aspins are mixed-breed dogs native to the Philippines.

PAWS said they are “incredibly loyal, resilient, intelligent and gentle companions who thrive on love and care” despite misconceptions that they are aggressive or untrainable.