Sedan flips along Katipunan Avenue as driver allegedly sleeps at the wheel

A sedan overturned near a shopping center along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City after its driver allegedly fell asleep while driving.

Motoring publication VISOR posted pictures on Monday, December 16, of a blue sedan that overturned in front of UP Town Center, taken at 6:06 a.m.

According to the post, Facebook user Rommel Timbol Fajardo reported that the driver “fell asleep” while driving.

“Paggising [niya], nakataob na ang sasakyan [niya],” he was quoted as saying by the publication.

“Microsleep, naranasan ko dati. Galing akong Bicol noong nararamdaman ko [nang] hindi mapigilan. Tumigil na muna ako sa gasoline station at natulog. Better safe than sorry,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Hirap talaga ‘pag nakatulog habang nagda-drive. ‘Yung tipong kala mo [three] seconds ka lang nakapikit. [Three minutes] na pala. Nangyari na kasi sa’kin, paggising ko nakabangga na din ako,” another online user commented.

“Lesson learned: kapag nakaramdam ng antok, i-gilid mo na agad sa safe na mapaparadahan. ‘Wag mo nang ipilit ‘yung byahe. Matulog ka, kahit 30 [minutes] man lang, then paggsing mo, inat-inat lang then byahe ulit,” he added.

“They say [‘yung] antok na driver, ang reaction time parang naka-inom din. Similar sa [akin], coming from Ronald Mira, same for me,” another user wrote, reacting to a previous comment.

“Sa [akin], puyat ako galing GY [graveyard] shift. Nagising ako, asa ilalim na ako ng truck ng buhangin na asa kabilang lane. [Second] life na ‘to,” the user added.

Others reminded drivers to err on the side of caution and refrain from driving if they feel they are not in good condition.

“Eh, kung ‘di na kaya mag-drive pauwi galing sa [Christmas] party dahil sa kalasingan… aba eh, [iwanan] mo lang muna [‘yung] car mo, then mag-taxi [na lang] o Grab Car pauwi, it must be safer, ‘di ba? Tapos balikan mo [na lang] after you are okay, ‘di ba? Gusto mo bang mag-pasko at new year na [nasa] hospital ka o kaya pinaglalamayan ka, think of it?” a Facebook user said.

“Ingat po tayo, lalo na ‘pag nakakinom at galing sa mga party…. may mga pamilya pong naghihintay sa ating pag-uwi,” another Pinoy commented.

Last week, there were several reports of truck drivers being involved in accidents, with most citing brake malfunctions in their vehicles as the cause.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has previously advised the public to exercise discipline and self-control to prevent road accidents, as Christmas parties and gatherings increase in the lead-up to the holidays.

They also advised motorists to designate reliable and sober drivers for their trips to help prevent accidents.

The traffic authority has been posting driving reminders on its social media accounts, including vehicle checkups, adherence to speed limits, and respect for pedestrian lanes, among others.