‘Clear violation’: Hoisted worn national flag in Bulacan raises concern

A Filipino raised awareness about an allegedly worn Philippine flag hoisted in Barangay Buliran, San Miguel, Bulacan.

Redditor “u/z3ro13” posted a picture of a worn national flag with faded colors beside a building that bore the name of the barangay, indicating it is government-owned.

“A Clear Violation of the Heraldic Code,” the Reddit user said on Wednesday, December 18 in the “r/Philippines” subreddit.

The photo was taken at past 5 p.m. on December 14.

The post has reached 89 upvotes and 11 comments so far.

“Marami pa rin taga-government ang hindi alam ang proper handling ng Philippine flag… may isang tourism spot, may kupas na flag… sinabihan ko na lang sila. Pangit tignan,” a Redditor said.

“Baka vintage kaya andiyan pa,” another online user quipped.

“Sa panahon ni Aguilaldo pa yata ‘yan,” a different Pinoy wrote, referring to the first Philippine president.

“Gawa kaya [tayo] ng Go Fund Me page para makabili sila ng bagong flag. Just saying,” another online user joked.

The Republic Act 8941 also known as the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines states that a worn-out flag “shall not be thrown away.”

“It shall be solemnly burned to avoid misuse or desecration,” the law said.

“The flag shall be replaced immediately when it begins to show signs of wear and tear,” it added.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines has a video featuring the proper disposal of the national flag, saying “it should be burned solemnly,” with its ashes “collected and buried.”

The flag burning itself is a ceremony that the commission says is a “dignified event” highlighting Filipinos’ respect and reverence for its national symbol.

“Let us all remember the importance of treating our national flag with the honor it deserves,” the NHCP said before.

RELATED: Why a school in Palawan burned a Philippine flag in a ceremony

Last May, the Civil Service Commission urged civil servants to manifest patriotism by honoring the Philippine flag.

“The Philippine flag is more than a symbol of independence. It represents the collective pursuit of Filipinos for freedom and national progress,” CSC Chair Karlo Nograles said before.

“As civil servants, let us lead by example in demonstrating our patriotism not only through words, but through actions, starting with the simple act of respecting the flag,” he added.

Nograles also reiterated that under the law, “reverence and respect shall at all times be accorded the flag, the anthem and other national symbols which embody the national ideals and traditions and which express the principles of sovereignty and national solidarity.”