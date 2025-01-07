‘Mano-mano exit’: Why Vico Sotto’s New Year greeting had netizens cracking up

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto amused social media users with a “manual transition” in a video while greeting his constituents in a video as the new year rolled in.

The millennial mayor on Sunday, January 5, reported their city’s “top ten highlights for 2024” on YouTube, saying that it was a “year of breakthrough” for Pasig.

Sotto said these included the “rise of Pasig City Sports,” “distribution of Go Bags to all families,” “improvements at the Maybunga Rainforest Park” and “participatory governance,” among others.

The city mayor wrapped up his video report with a “Happy New Year” greeting, accompanied by festive graphics.

Before concluding, he slowly moved away from the camera while still seated, making way for the greeting effects.

The moment can be seen starting at the 14:24-minute mark of the video.

The greeting amused Filipinos, with many commenting that Sotto appeared to do a “manual transition” as he slowly moved away from the camera to make way for the greeting effects.

“Natawa ako sa manual transition ninyo, Mayor Vico,” an online user commented.

“Yung manual outro ni Mayoooor! Cute! HAHAHAHAHA,” another YouTube user exclaimed with emojis.

“Effortless talaga magpatawa ‘tong si Mayor,” a different Pinoy commented.

“Mano-mano ang exit. Tipid tips from Mayor,” another online user joked.

Sotto is known for his humor.

Over the weekend, online Filipinos were also endeared by his conduct in a quick interview when he was spotted watching his father’s 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival entry, “The Kingdom.”

Sotto shared his thoughts on the movie and humorously said that his answers were already “okay,” since he was not an “actor” who should further comment about the film.

The mayor also made Pinoys laugh with his response to a supporter who shouted “I love you!” amid his filing for a Certificate of Candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections.

Sotto replied that he “loves” her too and appealed for her to be “quiet” as he was being interviewed by reporters.