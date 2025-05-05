‘Wanted’ poster? Sotto jokes as he spots improvised campaign material

Poster of a “wanted” individual?

This was what Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto quipped when he spotted an improvised tarpaulin made by his supporter which featured him in a conference room.

The city chief reposted a picture of a “non-official” tarpaulin covered in plastic and attached in front of a supporter’s gate.

“Rare sighting of a non-official @vicosotto tarp with plastic cover pa for added UV and rain protection,” user @abangate wrote with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

Sotto shared the picture on his Instagram account and wrote:

“Picture sa conference room ginamit, konti na lang, WANTED poster na ‘to ah,” he joked.

The tarpaulin does not feature Sotto in a smiling expression, unlike the ones electoral bets usually use in campaign materials.

Nevertheless, he appreciated the effort and thanked his supporter.

“Thank you!” the mayor exclaimed.

Last month, Sotto thanked his supporters, saying many used improvised materials to show support instead of waiting for tarpaulins.

“10 years na akong politiko pero wala pa rin malaking ‘makinarya’ para sa mabilisang pagkabit ng mga poster at iba pa. Bakit Choice po ito. I WANT TO DO MY PART IN BREAKING THE CYCLE OF ‘MONEY POLITICS,'” he said before.

“‘Money Politics’, kung saan gumagastos ng sobrang laki ang mga politiko para manalo — alam na naman natin kung ano ang kasunod nun,” Sotto added.

Sotto is seeking reelection as Pasig City mayor under his “Giting ng Pasig” slate in the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

He is being challenged by businesswoman Sarah Discaya and her “Team Kaya This” slate.