‘Loss to animal welfare’: Pet owners urge PPBCC to rethink decision to close operations

Pet owners called on the Philippine Pet Birth Control Center (PPBCC) Foundation to rethink its decision to close following accusations that a pet had allegedly lost its life under its care because of supposed neglect.

The low-cost neuter clinic on Thursday, May 15, announced that it is closing its operations after renewed accusations of pets allegedly dying under its care appeared.

It said the renewed accusations were triggered by a recent post by online seller BestDeals.ph about their pet dog supposedly dying “due to underlying causes,” which it said it cannot disclose, but has explained to the owner.

“This post has triggered past addressed cases to resurface, spreading hate toward PPBCC Veterinary Hospital. This has caused us, PPBCC Foundation, to close our doors and no longer offer subsidized neuter rates and free neuter outreach events,” it said in a statement.

“PPBCC Foundation is powered by PPBCC Veterinary Hospital, and without them, we can no longer afford to offer free spay and neuter events to municipalities, subsidized neuter rates, and free neuter services to indigents,” the organization added.

“PPBCC Veterinary Hospital allowed PPBCC Foundation to lower our rates from the standard range of P800-2,000 to P100-300 to cater to financially challenged pet owners and help them give their pets healthier lives. Because of this, we neutered almost 200,000 cats and dogs since March 2017,” it continued.

The PPBCC stressed that it has addressed “each” of the cases in which they were previously accused of supposed neglect.

“It was medically explained to each owner that the deaths were triggered by underlying causes and/or owners insisting on neutering their pets against medical advice, with signed waiver forms,” the organization said.

“Each medical procedure carries risks, no matter how small or large, but this was still taken negatively and twisted to paint us as negligent and heartless,” it added.

The NGO said such accusations have resulted in hate towards the PPBCC Veterinary Hospital and the owner of the PPBCC foundation itself.

“Personal na tinatakot at iniistalk ang kanyang page. At bilang single mom sa 4 [apat] na anak, mas kailangan niyang pahalagahan at protektahan ang kanyang pamilya. Umabot pa sa puntong death threats ang inaabot ngyon ng aming founder,” it said.

“Dahil dito, napilitan kaming isara ang PPBCC Foundation at hindi na makapag-alok ng subsidized neuter rates at libreng neuter outreach events,” the organization added.

The PPBCC nevertheless thanked the communities, entities and individuals who have supported it since its establishment eight years ago.

“We are forever grateful for your trust and support. With great pride, we will forever carry the mission we started and spread throughout the country, and we will share our surgical techniques with fellow practitioners,” it said.

The organization added that it will still accommodate the remaining clients who have already booked dates for their pets’ neuter and spay procedures.

“Our page will remain open and you can still reach out to us,” the NGO said.

The PPBCC’s decision to cease operations broke the hearts of pet owners, especially those who have benefited from their popular low-cost neuter and spay procedures.

Some appealed for the NGO to reconsider its decision following the announcement, citing its great help to animal lovers.

“No, please don’t do this. Your organization has been the driving force behind TNVR (trap-neuter-vaccinate-return) programs and has inspired so many groups and individuals in the animal welfare community,” a Facebook user said.

“‘Wag po, huhu. 5 [Limang] cats namin sa inyo ipinakapon and sobrang healthy po nila now. Sana po i-rethink po ninyo ang [inyong] decision because marami po kayong natulungan na furbabies,” another pleaded.

“It was because of your foundation that #kapon (spay and neuter) has become mainstream,” a different Pinoy said.

“Many more foundations, animal welfare groups and veterinary clinics followed suit and offered accessible kapon rates, even conducting low-cost kapon outreaches,” the online user added.

“This is truly a loss to animal welfare,” the Facebook user continued.

“Nakakalungkot naman po, balak ko pa naman ipakapon ang 2 [dalawa] kong alaga na natitira pang hindi kapon,” another Facebook user said.

“Malaki po ang tiwala ko sa PPBCC dahil sila ang nagkapon ng 6 [anim] kong mga pusa at hanggang ngayon ay buhay po ang 4 [apat], ang dalawa ay namatay after 2-3 years, hindi dahil sa pagkakapon, kundi sa health issues dala na din ng edad. Sana po huwag matuloy ang pagsasara,” the online user added.

The PPBCC has been offering low-cost neuter and spay procedures since 2017 under its vision for the Philippines to be a “stray-free country.”

It makes the procedure, which are usually costly in private veterinary clinics, accessible and affordable to local communities and barangays, especially to indigent pet owners.

Spaying or neutering animals, especially strays, helps control overpopulation and contributes to longer, healthier lives for them.

They are also less prone to behavioral and temperament issues compared to their unaltered counterparts..

Moreover, spayed or neutered cats are less likely to wander or get into fights with other animals.