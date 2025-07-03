‘Shared joy and cravings’: JRU drops hopia recipe after binangkal post goes viral

Jose Rizal University (JRU) followed up its viral binangkal recipe post with another snack recipe.

The private university on Wednesday, July 2 acknowledged that its satirical post about the binangkal snack has earned so much attention and indulged Filipinos with another meme content.

In its previous post, it stated that it mistakenly sent the binangkal recipe memein response to a query about enrollment.

JRU later quipped that it was a satire, but some Filipinos continued to engage the page by commenting on other recipes, the majority of which were requests for “hopia recipe.”

“I need hopia recipe, JRU! I NEED THE ORIGINAL HOPIA RECIPE!” a Facebook user wrote on Monday, June 30.

The university page responded to the user with a grimacing face emoji.

“How about recipe of HOPIA?” another Facebook user commented.

“Yes, hopia recipe please (former alumnus of the school – yes we sing this during NCAA meets…),” said a different Pinoy.

“Thank you po for the recipe. Hopia pa rin,” another user commented with a raised arm emoji.

JRU acknowledged the comments on Wednesday and posted a recipe for hopia, a snack in the Philippines of Chinese origin, which Fukienese immigrants introduced to Filipinos in the early 1900s.

The flaky pastry is traditionally made with mung bean (monggo) filling, though other varieties have emerged, like filling it with purple yam (ube hopia), pork floss (hopia baboy), cheese (hopia queso), or custard.

“In response to the recent viral post that gained unexpected public attention, the University wishes to formally acknowledge the engagement and humor it has brought to our community and beyond,” the JRU said in a new Facebook post.

“While our primary commitment remains to academic excellence and student service, we recognize moments like these that bring shared joy (and cravings). With that, here is the HIGHLY REQUESTED hopia recipe,” the university added.

Towards the end of the post, the school remarked that its open enrollment is “ongoing.”

“We promise, no recipes will be responded to!” it quipped, sharing a link where the public can register.

JRU was originally founded in 1919 as the Far Eastern College School of Accounts, Commerce, and Finance. It began as a non-stock, non-profit, non-sectarian institution pioneering commercial education.

The university has produced notable graduates, including a Philippine president, a Supreme Court justice, members of the legislature and Cabinet, and several ambassadors.