‘Nakakasilaw’: Pickup truck spotted with ‘blinding’ lights at rear

Filipinos called the attention of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) over a video of a pickup truck spotted driving in the metro with lights installed at the top rear part of its vehicle.

Automotive publication VISOR on Friday, July 11, uploaded a clip submitted by James Patrick Pachico, who wondered if such lights are allowed to be installed in a vehicle.

“Sobrang nakakasilaw po. Lahat ng sasakyan, malayo ang agwat sa kanya kasi sobrang nakakasilaw. Sana mabigyan-pansin ito ng LTO na bawal itong ilaw na ‘to,” he was quoted as saying.

“Lalo na ‘pag maulan. Napakadelikado po,” Pachico added.

The video showed the pickup driving in the metro with two white lights installed at the top part of its rear windshield.

Filipinos who saw the clip similarly expressed concerns that the vehicle was a “hazard” with its bright lights facing towards the driver of vehicles behind it.

“May nasundan na din kami [na] ganyan, nakakasilaw, masakit sa mata,” an online user wrote.

“Tag niyo ang #DOTrPH, #LTO, #showcauseorder,” another user said, referring to the Department of Transportation and the LTO.

“Nire-report sa LTO ‘yan, dapat hindi tinakpan ang plaka para naikalat ang kab*b*han niya,” commented a different user.

Presidential Decree 96 prohibits vehicle owners from installing “any siren, bell, horn, whistle, or other similar gadgets that produce exceptionally loud or startling sound, including domelights, blinkers and other similar signalling or flashing devices.”

“Any device or gadget installed or mounted on any motor vehicle or otherwise used in violation of this decree shall be subject to immediate confiscation,” the decree added.