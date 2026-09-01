Bishop warns parents not to outsource raising children

Parents should not hand over the task of raising their children to others, a Catholic bishop said Thursday, emphasizing that lessons learned at home can last a lifetime.

Bishop Oscar Jaime Florencio of the Military Ordinariate of the Philippines said parents must remain their children’s first teachers, especially in faith and values.

“Do not give to other people the task of forming the children. What comes first will always be remembered,” Florencio said over Church-run Radyo Veritas.

He made the appeal after presiding over an Aug. 27 Mass wedding at Santuario de San Vicente de Paul Parish in Quezon City for 17 couples from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-National Capital Region.

Florencio said parents have a sacred responsibility to shape their children’s character from the beginning, when basic values and attitudes are first formed.

He said families need support because they are the foundation of society, and problems at home can eventually affect communities.

The bishop urged parents to teach good values at home, saying proper formation can help children develop good character and may prevent youth violence in schools.

He also urged the newly married couples to build strong families and guide their children in faith by teaching them to pray and honor God.

“We have a mission to build a family, a stronger family, and to form children, especially in the faith,” he said.

Florencio assured families facing difficulties that the Church remains ready to accompany and support them, urging couples not to hesitate to seek help.

He also said the Military Ordinariate will continue promoting the sacraments, particularly marriage, amid a decline in couples marrying in the Church.