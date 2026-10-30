El Poco Cantina owner makes it to Michelin ceremony after last year’s email mishap

“Di na ‘to scam!!”

El Poco Cantina quipped that its owner, Richard Ken “Tots” Ramirez, was finally able to attend the Michelin Guide Philippines 2027 ceremony after missing last year’s event.

READ: Who’s who: Michelin Guide 2027 Manila, Environs and Cebu selection unveiled

Ramirez’s casual Mexican restaurant was named a Michelin Selected restaurant, retaining its distinction from last year.

READ: FULL LIST: Michelin-selected restaurants in the Philippines for 2027

Unlike in 2025, however, he was able to attend this year’s ceremony after an email mishap prevented him from attending the previous one.

“Email received!” read the caption of a photo of him at the 2027 ceremony said, which El Poco Cantina shared on social media.

The photo showed Ramirez grinning as he held his restaurant’s Michelin recognition.

“‘Di na ‘to scam!! Finally, naka-attend na siya,” the restaurant’s account wrote, adding a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

“Thank you so much again for everyone’s support!!! Thank you, @michelinguide!” it added.

The post has garnered 3,600 likes and reactions and 55 comments on Facebook, with some users also catching the reference.

“HINDI NA PHISHING SCAM,” an online user commented, accompanied by a partying face, laughing face and raised hands emojis.

“‘Di na napagkamalang phishing, bossing,” another Facebook user wrote.

“Hindi na ba sa spam?? Hehe! Congrats!” a different Facebook user commented.

“So happy you finally made it to the ceremony!” another Facebook user wrote.

Ramirez missed last year’s inaugural ceremony after mistaking the invitation email for a “phishing” scam and blocking it.

ALSO READ: Michelin surprise: Philippine restaurants discover invite in spam folder

“We got Michelin Selected without me even knowing because I blocked the email. I thought the email was a phishing scam,” he previously said.

“Yes I’m at home and I am in tears and shock. Thank you so much, El Poco fam, for making this happen. Akala ko scam ‘yung Michelin,” Ramirez added with laughing emojis.

“Selected po tayo!! Next year na star daw. Basta gagawa lang tayo ng tacos,” he continued.

Meanwhile, El Poco Cantina serves casual Mexican fare, including birria tacos, tortilla tacos filled with beef barbacoa or pork carnitas, naked burritos and elote bowls.

RELATED: FULL LIST: Michelin-starred restaurants in the Philippines for 2027 | FULL LIST: Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand restaurants in the Philippines for 2027 | FULL LIST: Michelin Special Award recipients in the Philippines for 2027