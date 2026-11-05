Teacher Dan’s hilarious ‘Stop the Wedding’ tutorial catches Ashe’s attention

American singer-songwriter Ashe has joined the growing number of netizens entertained by Teacher Dan or DanVibes’ humorous singing tutorial of “Stop the Wedding,” expressing her delight after coming across the viral content.

Ashe, through her social media account @ashemusic, left a comment on DanVibes’ post, writing, “I’m so glad this found me.”

The short but enthusiastic reaction caught attention, with the singer seemingly appreciating the humor and entertainment brought by the content creator’s unique approach to music tutorials.

DanVibes, known for her comedic singing lessons and playful vocal demonstrations, has built an online following through tutorials that combine music instruction with humor.

Her entertaining approach is reminiscent of her earlier viral videos, which also caught the attention of social media users.

In March 2021, one of her singing tutorials went viral after her voice was edited into a scene from Disney’s animated film “Frozen.”

READ: ‘Elsa?’ Teacher-vlogger’s viral voice tutorial gets Disney ‘Frozen’ scene edit

The video featured DanVibes’ tutorial for the song “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” with her rendition of Anna’s dialogue, particularly the way she pronounced “Elsa,” becoming a source of amusement among netizens.

The edited clip, which featured her voice replacing the original dialogue in the film, spread across social media and prompted users to joke about her distinctive delivery.

At the time, DanVibes was identified as Danieca Arreglado Goc-ong, a Cebu-based elementary teacher who ventured into online content creation after losing her teaching job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She initially created videos to spread good vibes while putting her teaching skills to use, eventually gaining attention for her entertaining voice tutorials.

Years later, her humorous approach to music instruction continues to find an audience online, with Ashe’s latest comment adding another celebrity reaction to the mix.

Her “Stop the Wedding” tutorial video has so far garnered 4.3 million views, 342,000 likes, over 1,800 comments and 42,700 reposts on Instagram.