Cameo alert: Teaser of upcoming Park Seo-joon cameos in ‘Record of Youth’

From Kim Hye-yoon to Seo Hyun-jin, Record of Youth is continuing to impress with its exciting lineup of star cameos.

For its 9th episode, streaming giant Netflix announced that Park Seo-joon will make a cameo.

Earlier this year, Park Bo-gum made a special cameo in Park Seo-joon’s hit drama “Itaewon Class.” His cameo came about due to his relationship with Director Kim Sung-yoon, whom he worked with in Love in the Moonlight.

Park Bo-gum then played the role of a chef applying for a job in Itaewon Class.

Now, Park Seo-joon will be returning the favor by making a special cameo in Record of Youth.

Park Seo-joon also has a relationship with writer Ha Myeong-hee having appeared in her drama “One Warm Word” which ended in February 2014. His cameo character will share the same name as his character from “One Warm Word.”

Sa Hye-jun (Park Bo-gum) and Song Min-soo (Park Seo-joon) will interact at a drama awards ceremony in “Record of Youth.”

“Record of Youth” premiered on the streaming service last September 7. Its service decadence is schedule every 9:30 p.m. of Mondays and Tuesdays. —Rosette Adel