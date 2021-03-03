‘The Way of the Househusband’ trailer, release date and more

The anime series “The Way of Househusband” will finally premiere on streaming entertainment service Netflix next month.

“The Way of The Husband” is based on a story by Kosuke Oona.

It tells the story of Tatsu, feared among the yakuza as “The Immortal Dragon.” He is a legend of the underworld with an impressive number of defeated rival gangs under his belt. However, hoping to wash his hands of his past, Tatsu gets married and devotes himself fully to the way of the househusband by diligently undertaking the cooking, cleaning, washing and grocery shopping each day.

On the other hand, there’s one person who’s not happy about Tatsu’s new domestic life — his tough, former yakuza underling, Masa.

As Tatsu tries his best to pursue the way of the househusband, one assassin after another tries their hand at taking him out.

On Monday, Netflix confirmed the release date of “The Way of The Househusband” with a trailer drop. It is slated to premiere on the platform on April 8.

The streaming giant also released key art and unit photos of the series.

“My occupation is househusband.”

The anime series is directed by Chiaki Kon (“Nodame Cantabile” and “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal”) and composed by Susumu Yamakawa. It was produced by anime production J.C. Staff.

Its cast include Kenjiro Tsuda, Shizuka Ito and Kazuyuki Okitsu.

The series also features opening song “Shufu no michi” and ending song “Kiwami meoto kaido.” The theme song is performed by UchikubiGokumon-Doukoukai.

The Netflix adaptation of “The Way of the Househusband” was announced during the Anime Festival late October.

Its live-action of debuted in Japan last October 11. —Rosette Adel

