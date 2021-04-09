Mini-Pufts are out of the bag in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ teaser

Columbia Pictures bared the first look of Mini-Pufts in the latest teaser for the upcoming adventure comedy “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

The character-reveal teaser released Thursday evening showed Paul Rudd meeting the sweet, mischievous, savage out of the bag in the next chapter of the original “Ghostbusters” universe.

The new film follows a single mom and her two kids who arrived in a small town.

They begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

The film is directed by Jason Reitman and produced by Ivan Reitman.

It was written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan based on the 1984 film “Ghostbusters.”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Rudd with executive producers Dan Aykroyd, Gil Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Michael Beugg.

It will be distributed by Columbia Pictures with the local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International in Philippine cinemas this year. —Rosette Adel