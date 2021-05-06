‘Karma is back’: Netflix drops official ‘Girl From Nowhere’ trailer

Streaming giant Netflix on Monday released the official trailer of the much anticipated second season of Thai mystery anthology “Girl From Nowhere.”

Starring Kitty Chicha Amatayakul who plays the role of vigilante Nanno, the series was based on eight real news stories where justice was not served.

Karma is back to rewrite the stories in the form of a strange new girl in “Girl From Nowhere” Season 2 which came three years after the release of the first season.

The trailer teased a more bloody season with star-studded cast.

The new season will premiere on May 7.

Here’s a list of the upcoming eight episodes and their respective directors.