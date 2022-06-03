‘It’s More Fun for All’: Women, PWDs’ rights on spotlight in new tourism campaign

The rights of women and persons with disability were highlighted in the Department of Tourism‘s new tourism campaign.

DOT on May 31 launched this campaign called “It’s More Fun for All” that promotes inclusivity and accessibility in the tourism sector.

In a statement, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat expressed optimism that these initiatives will be well-received in local government units and tourism stakeholders.

“Through this campaign, we believe that our advocacies on women empowerment, persons with disability (PWDs), and the protection of children in tourism, will get the much-needed support from our local governments and tourism stakeholders in making our industry more inclusive, accessible, safe, and fun for all,” Puyat said.

In line with this campaign, DOT also launched a video series of stories and case studies that showcased tourism workers who have benefitted from the agency’s advocacy programs.

The first one was released on June 1 on DOT’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The three-minute video featured Emerson Tabunan, a deaf Manila tour guide.

The latest video was released on June 2. It showcased the “barrier-free” accessibility of the Museo ng Muntinlupa.

The new “It’s More Fun for All” campaign also has three main advocacy programs.

According to Puyat, they are envisioned to help tourism authorities and other stakeholders on how to deal and protect all types of tourists, including the vulnerable groups.

“The DOT’s advocacy programs are envisioned to represent everything that is good about our tourism industry. They serve as a guide to all our partner agencies and stakeholders in properly dealing with all kinds of tourists, providing opportunities for all kinds of people, and protecting the vulnerable groups of the sector,” she said.

Below is an overview of DOT’s programs that the campaign seeks to highlight:

Tourism Integrates, Supports and Minds Women’s Rights and Child Safety (TouRISM WoRCS)

It is a program that aims to raise awareness on women and children abuses within the tourism industry. This involves educating tourism stakeholders on the laws, government policies and programs on anti-human trafficking, and women and children protection.

DOT also said that the TouRISM WoRCS aims to empower women workers in the industry.

“Also included in this program are training courses that seek to empower women in the tourism industry, such as the Kulinarya program, where female participants are given skills training and livelihood opportunities on the preparation and presentation of heritage dishes for tourists,” the tourism department said.

Barrier-free Tourism (BFT)

As the name suggests, the BFT programs seeks to create more accessibility for all types of travelers including PWDs, senior citizens and pregnant women.

“The program also provides opportunities for physically challenged individuals to be part of the tourism industry,” DOT said.

The Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE)

The FBSE program is envisioned to improve the quality of overall tourism services in the country.

“It is designed to promote service excellence in all tourism establishments by capacitating the country’s tourism workforce with a unique and exceptional way of delivering customer service founded on the 7Ms or the Filipino Core Values of Maka-Maylikha, Makatao, Maka-kalikasan, Makabansa, Masayahin, May Bayanihan, at May Pagasa,” DOT said.