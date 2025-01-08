Philippine peso falls most among subdued Asian currencies

By
Reuters
-
January 8, 2025 - 1:02 PM
File photo of foreign exchange. (The STAR/KJ Rosales)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen157.940158.02+0.05
Sing dlr1.3641.3641+0.00
Taiwan dlr32.79032.739-0.16
Korean won1451.3001453+0.12
Baht34.56034.55-0.03
Peso58.36558.2-0.28
Rupiah16165.00016125-0.22
Rupee85.71385.71250.00
Ringgit4.4954.485-0.22
Yuan7.3317.3284-0.04
Change so far in 2025
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2024Pct Move
Japan yen157.940157.180-0.48
Sing dlr1.3641.3652+0.08
Taiwan dlr32.79032.781-0.03
Korean won1451.3001472.300+1.45
Baht34.56034.30-0.75
Peso58.36558.076-0.50
Rupiah16165.00016090.000-0.46
Rupee85.71385.615-0.11
Ringgit4.4954.468-0.60
Yuan7.3317.2994-0.44

—Compiled by Rajasik Mukherjee in Bengaluru

