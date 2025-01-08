Philippine peso falls most among subdued Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|157.940
|158.02
|+0.05
|Sing dlr
|1.364
|1.3641
|+0.00
|Taiwan dlr
|32.790
|32.739
|-0.16
|Korean won
|1451.300
|1453
|+0.12
|Baht
|34.560
|34.55
|-0.03
|Peso
|58.365
|58.2
|-0.28
|Rupiah
|16165.000
|16125
|-0.22
|Rupee
|85.713
|85.7125
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.495
|4.485
|-0.22
|Yuan
|7.331
|7.3284
|-0.04
|Change so far in 2025
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2024
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|157.940
|157.180
|-0.48
|Sing dlr
|1.364
|1.3652
|+0.08
|Taiwan dlr
|32.790
|32.781
|-0.03
|Korean won
|1451.300
|1472.300
|+1.45
|Baht
|34.560
|34.30
|-0.75
|Peso
|58.365
|58.076
|-0.50
|Rupiah
|16165.000
|16090.000
|-0.46
|Rupee
|85.713
|85.615
|-0.11
|Ringgit
|4.495
|4.468
|-0.60
|Yuan
|7.331
|7.2994
|-0.44