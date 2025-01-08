Philippine peso falls most among subdued Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 157.940 158.02 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3641 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 32.790 32.739 -0.16 Korean won 1451.300 1453 +0.12 Baht 34.560 34.55 -0.03 Peso 58.365 58.2 -0.28 Rupiah 16165.000 16125 -0.22 Rupee 85.713 85.7125 0.00 Ringgit 4.495 4.485 -0.22 Yuan 7.331 7.3284 -0.04 Change so far in 2025 Currency Latest bid End 2024 Pct Move Japan yen 157.940 157.180 -0.48 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3652 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 32.790 32.781 -0.03 Korean won 1451.300 1472.300 +1.45 Baht 34.560 34.30 -0.75 Peso 58.365 58.076 -0.50 Rupiah 16165.000 16090.000 -0.46 Rupee 85.713 85.615 -0.11 Ringgit 4.495 4.468 -0.60 Yuan 7.331 7.2994 -0.44