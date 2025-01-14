Philippine peso and Malaysian ringgit edge higher

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0200 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|157.450
|157.47
|+0.01
|Sing dlr
|1.369
|1.3695
|+0.03
|Taiwan dlr
|33.060
|33.119
|+0.18
|Korean won
|1463.500
|1467.5
|+0.27
|Baht
|34.668
|34.71
|+0.11
|Peso
|58.525
|58.66
|+0.23
|Rupiah
|16260.000
|16270
|+0.06
|Rupee
|86.575
|86.575
|0.00
|Ringgit
|4.497
|4.508
|+0.24
|Yuan
|7.329
|7.3319
|+0.04
|Change so far in 2025
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2024
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|157.450
|157.180
|-0.17
|Sing dlr
|1.369
|1.3652
|-0.28
|Taiwan dlr
|33.060
|32.781
|-0.84
|Korean won
|1463.500
|1472.300
|+0.60
|Baht
|34.668
|34.30
|-1.06
|Peso
|58.525
|58.076
|-0.77
|Rupiah
|16260.000
|16090.000
|-1.05
|Rupee
|86.575
|85.615
|-1.11
|Ringgit
|4.497
|4.468
|-0.64
|Yuan
|7.329
|7.2994
|-0.40