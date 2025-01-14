Philippine peso and Malaysian ringgit edge higher

January 14, 2025 - 11:38 AM
A Philippines Peso note is seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. (Reuters/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0200 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen157.450157.47+0.01
Sing dlr1.3691.3695+0.03
Taiwan dlr33.06033.119+0.18
Korean won1463.5001467.5+0.27
Baht34.66834.71+0.11
Peso58.52558.66+0.23
Rupiah16260.00016270+0.06
Rupee86.57586.5750.00
Ringgit4.4974.508+0.24
Yuan7.3297.3319+0.04
Change so far in 2025
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2024Pct Move
Japan yen157.450157.180-0.17
Sing dlr1.3691.3652-0.28
Taiwan dlr33.06032.781-0.84
Korean won1463.5001472.300+0.60
Baht34.66834.30-1.06
Peso58.52558.076-0.77
Rupiah16260.00016090.000-1.05
Rupee86.57585.615-1.11
Ringgit4.4974.468-0.64
Yuan7.3297.2994-0.40

Compiled by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

