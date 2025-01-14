Philippine peso and Malaysian ringgit edge higher

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar at 0200 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 157.450 157.47 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.369 1.3695 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 33.060 33.119 +0.18 Korean won 1463.500 1467.5 +0.27 Baht 34.668 34.71 +0.11 Peso 58.525 58.66 +0.23 Rupiah 16260.000 16270 +0.06 Rupee 86.575 86.575 0.00 Ringgit 4.497 4.508 +0.24 Yuan 7.329 7.3319 +0.04 Change so far in 2025 Currency Latest bid End 2024 Pct Move Japan yen 157.450 157.180 -0.17 Sing dlr 1.369 1.3652 -0.28 Taiwan dlr 33.060 32.781 -0.84 Korean won 1463.500 1472.300 +0.60 Baht 34.668 34.30 -1.06 Peso 58.525 58.076 -0.77 Rupiah 16260.000 16090.000 -1.05 Rupee 86.575 85.615 -1.11 Ringgit 4.497 4.468 -0.64 Yuan 7.329 7.2994 -0.40