‘Never say die’: Miss Universe Philippines bet Christelle Abello looks up to Pia Wurtzbach

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidate Christelle Abello, representing Aklan, bared that the never-say-die story of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach inspired her to join Philippine pageantry.

Abello is a 26-year-old model who was introduced as the new face of Ginebra San Miguel’s calendar for 2021. She is a current candidate of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 with coronation night slated Sunday, October 25.

RELATED: Yay or nay? Miss Universe Philippines ‘Filipina’ crown design thrills beauty pageant fans

“The world of pageantry fascinated me so much because I witnessed phenomenal women and beautiful and confident women like Pia Wurtzbach who made a mark in this world. And they impelled me to say that I can do this too,” Abello said during the GSM press conference Tuesday.

Although she grew up in the US, Abello is always in touch with her roots. Abello’s mother hailed from Silang, Cavite while her father is from Kalibo, Aklan, which she now represents in the pageant.

“My mom heavily enforced Filipino culture and values at home. She wanted my sister and I to learn Tagalog, and what better way to learn it than through watching teleseryes and movies. So, I grew up watching KathNiel’s ‘Got to Believe,’ and ‘A Very Special Love’,” Abello, who dreams of starring in her own teleserye or movie, shared.

Prior to joining the current edition of Miss Universe Philippines, Abello who used to live in California, was crowned Binibining Pilipinas USA in 2014.

Because she won that pageant, she then decided to move to the Philippines in 2015 to pursue pageantry.

“I joined Miss World. I didn’t place top 5. I only got placed into the top 10,” she said.

She moved back to the US to finish her studies and moved back here and joined the pageant anew.

Abello was chosen as the new face of Ginebra San Miguel Calendar because she embodies the brand’s “never say die” mantra.

“I feel that failure after failure is a necessity in life because I look at it as an opportunity to growing and also I see it as me becoming one step closer to success. Never say die and never give up,” she said.

The 26-year old 20121 calendar girl takes the reins from Kapuso actress Sanya Lopez.

The upcoming edition of GSM calendar captures today’s “new normal” at home in six different layouts with the theme “Ganado sa Bahay.” It features Abello being “ganado,” motivated and productive even amid the COVID-19 pandemic – working from home, honing her creativity and discovering new skills, and taking care of her body and well-being.

GSM I sales and marketing manager Allan Mercado said, Abello is more than just a pretty face.

“Our Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl for 2021 definitely personifies our latest campaign ‘One Ginebra Nation.’ We were not only charmed by her intelligence, but also by her optimism, her courage, her never-say-die spirit, her heart for others, and love for her kababayan,” Mercado said.

“We feel that she best represents the brand and we are very happy to welcome Christelle to our Ginebra San Miguel family,” he added.

Abello, on Facebook, expressed disbelief over her new endorsement deal.

The liquor company’s calendar girl is a significant part of the brand’s 187-year-history as the tradition started in 1988. It was inspired by the classic US TV series “Charlie’s Angels.”

The GSM Calendar Girl special merchandise has since become a sought-after item among consumers and fans annually.

Among the GSM Calendar Girl through the years include Wurtzbach (2019), Arci Munoz (2018), Kim Domingo (2017), and Marian Rivera (2009 and 2014).

