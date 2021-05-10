‘Missing piece’ in Rabiya Mateo’s national costume for Miss Universe 2020 now in Shamcey’s hands

Miss Universe Philippines 2011 Shamcey Supsup has the honor to bring the “missing piece” of the national costume to be worn by the country’s bet to the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

The former beauty queen, who sits as the national director of Miss Universe Philippines Organization, shared a picture of a huge cargo in a conveyor belt with the following caption:

“The missing piece to @rabiyamateo’s natcos (national costume) en route to Miami,” Shamcey wrote on Sunday.

The coronation night of the international beauty pageant will be held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida, United States on May 17 (Philippine time).

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo‘s “missing piece” to her national costume was created by fashion designer and crown and jewelry maker Manny Halasan.

He collaborated with late designer Rocky Gathercole.

Fashion website Preview.ph reported that the late designer “was known for his show-stopping pieces and avant-garde designs that turned heads in both local and international fashion scenes and were admired by beauty queens, TV personalities, music icons, models, and celebrities.”

Rocky dressed A-listers in the United States such as Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Nicki Minaj, Tyra Banks and Jennifer Lopez.

Rabiya will wear his creation for the national costume round.

Manny, meanwhile, was assigned to create the jewelry accessory for the national costume.

“When Tito Albert messaged me about two weeks ago if I can make an accessory jewelry from the masterpiece created by Sir Rocky, that was how the conceptualization process started,” he shared in an alleged online chat with Kevin Garcia, first runner-up in Mr. Gay World Philippines 2019, as shared by Pageant Talk.

“The initial reaction for me was honor, pride, and happiness to be able to create a contribution for our country in the way that I can as a jeweler and fashion designer. Plus, the fulfillment of being able to collaborate with ‘The Sir Rocky Gathercole,'” Manny added.

He also hoped that Filipinos and pageant fans would appreciate his and Rocky’s designs since these will be featured on an international stage to represent the country through Rabiya’s participation, according to PEP’s report.

Manny previously designed Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray‘s jewelry for her farewell walk at the 68th Miss Universe coronation night in December 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manny Halasan (@manny.halasan)

Apart from Rocky, Rabiya will also wear a creation of Furne One Amato of Amato Couture.

He is known for dressing up popular celebrities Beyonce, Katy Perry, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande. In the Philippines, his clients include Maymay Entrata, Maja Salvador, Nadine Lustre and Vice Ganda.